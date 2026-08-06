Ethiopian University Instructor Detained By US Immigration After Receiving 'Teacher of the Year' Award

Addis Abeba — An Ethiopian-born instructor at the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy has been detained by US immigration authorities, days after receiving a national teaching award at a professional conference.

Discover moreLocal NewsMagazinesVisa & Immigration Dr. Berhanu Kibret was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on July 21 at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after attending the annual meeting of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, where he received a Teacher of the Year award, according to the University of Maryland.

The university said Berhanu had valid work authorization and expressed hope that his immigration status would be resolved quickly so he could return to teaching.

"We are greatly troubled by Dr. Berhanu's arrest," the university said, describing him as a "highly valued" and "beloved" member of its School of Pharmacy community.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed Kibret's detention to CBS Baltimore but said he was in the country unlawfully after overstaying his visa.

According to DHS, Berhanu entered the United States in June 2021 on a visa that expired in May 2024 and did not leave the country. The agency said he would remain in ICE custody while his immigration proceedings continue.

Colleges & Universities Dr. Berhanu joined the University of Maryland faculty in 2023 after working as a postdoctoral researcher at William Paterson University.

Discover moreEducationMerit Prizes & ContestsNewspapersEthicsColleges & UniversitiesRecreational DrugsHistoryHuman RightsDefense IndustryLaw Enforcement His detention comes amid intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, with immigration authorities expanding arrests of people facing unresolved immigration cases.

The university said the arrest had generated widespread concern on campus, highlighting the uncertainty faced by foreign-born academics and professionals whose immigration cases remain under review.

The case has drawn particular attention because Kibret was detained shortly after being recognised for his contribution to pharmacy education, while the university maintains that he has valid employment authorization.