Ethiopia: Tigray Exec. Council Announces Reintegration Plan for Armed Groups, Urges Tigrayans to Support Revenue Mobilization

Addis Abeba — The Executive Council of the Tigray Regional State has announced a plan to allow Tigrayans who joined armed groups aligned with what it described as "anti-resistance forces" to return peacefully to the region, while also reviewing the implementation of a regional revenue mobilization campaign.

Discover morePoliticsMagazinesLocal News Following its 12th regular meeting of the 6th term, the Executive Council said it had discussed and approved two key agendas, including measures aimed at facilitating the return of Tigrayans who have been in armed struggle since 2025.

According to the Council, some Tigrayans joined armed groups "knowingly or through deception" and will now be given an opportunity to return to their communities, resume normal lives, manage their livelihoods, and remain in Tigray while contributing to the security and existence of the people of Tigray.

The Council said an implementation manual has been approved to provide support for those who accept the regional government's call and return home, enabling them to reintegrate into society and engage in appropriate livelihoods without difficulty. It added that the Tigray Peace and Security Bureau would soon provide further details on the process.

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Discover moreState & Local GovernmentExecutive BranchPolitical The Council's statement did not identify the armed groups it referred to as "anti-resistance forces" or provide details on the number of individuals expected to benefit from the reintegration initiative. The announcement comes as Tigray faces an armed group known as the Tigray Peace Force, which has engaged in military confrontations with Tigrayan forces, including in areas along the border with the Afar region.

Clashes between TPF and Tigrayan forces were first reported in early July near the Afar-Tigray border, with elders intervening to stop the fighting. The clashes occurred after the armed group, announced entering the Tigray region from its base in Afar on 01 July, raising concerns of militarized escalations in the already war-torn region.

Demographics The TPF was first organized by Brigadier General Gebre-Egziabher Beyene, a former senior commander in the Tigrayan forces, who claimed that the group had control over "four divisions" operating across parts of the Afar and Tigray regions. The group is widely believed to have received support from former senior Tigrayan political and military figures who have since fallen out with both the regional leadership and the federal government.

Government Discover moreAccounting & AuditingGeographic ReferenceNewspapersUrban & Regional PlanningHistoryAfricans & DiasporaMilitary HistoryNewsStrategic PlanningWar & Conflict Today's decision by the Executive Council also reviewed the current status of a regional national revenue collection campaign, based on a report submitted by a high-level steering committee overseeing the effort. In July this year, the Council approved a record 65 billion birr budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

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The Council said participation by Tigrayans in the revenue mobilization initiative had been "significant and promising," adding that the campaign was intended to strengthen Tigray's "self-reliance and coordination" while reducing what it described as pressure imposed by external adversaries.

Strategic Planning According to the Council, the primary objectives of the revenue campaign include providing medical treatment for fighters who sustained injuries while defending Tigray, supporting displaced citizens, and addressing infrastructure damage caused by the war.

The Council called on Tigrayans to continue supporting the initiative, urging greater unity and collective action to help the region achieve self-reliance.

Geographic Reference The Council's decision comes amid continued political and security tensions between Tigray authorities and Ethiopia's federal government, with both sides exchanging accusations over security arrangements, implementation of the 2022 Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, and the risk of renewed conflict.

On Saturday last week, the two sides engaged in a day-long exchange of fire in Western Tigray, which has resulted in the death of many including civilians and armed combatants and the displacement of several thundered.