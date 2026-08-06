Malawi/Zambia: Malawi Book Wafcon Quarter-Final Spot Despite Defeat to Zambia in Group C Thriller

The trophy waiting for the champions of TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026.

Malawi have reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations despite going down 2-1 to neighbours Zambia in their final Group C fixture on Wednesday night -- with the Scorchers progressing on a mini-league tiebreaker after three sides finished level on points.

Sloppy start proves costly

Zambia made the perfect start, needing just two minutes to break the deadlock. Captain Barbara Banda drifted in from the left, cut inside her marker and drilled a fierce effort towards goal that goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo could only palm into her own net, rather than punching clear.

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Malawi were dealt a fresh blow before the half-hour mark when winger Sabina Thom, who had been finding little joy down the right, was forced off with injury. Asimenye Simwaka came on in the 27th minute in her place.

The change did little to settle Malawi's midfield, and Zambia doubled their lead in the 37th minute.

A lapse at the back allowed wing-back Margaret Belemu space to surge forward, and her pull-back picked out Prisca Chilufya, who steered the ball beyond Sikelo at the near post.

It was another afternoon to forget for the Malawi No.1, who came under fire for her positioning on both goals.

Chawinga strikes but it's not enough

Malawi struggled to find any rhythm after the break, giving the ball away cheaply on numerous occasions.

But star forward Tabitha Chawinga gave the Scorchers a lifeline in the 72nd minute, showing quality in tight space to beat her defender before finishing coolly past the Zambian keeper.

It proved to be no more than a consolation as Zambia held on for the win -- but results elsewhere ensured Malawi had the last laugh.

Nigeria thrash Egypt to complete group drama

In the other Group C fixture, Nigeria ran riot against Egypt, winning 6-2 to leave the group table finely poised. Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia all finished on six points, with Egypt bottom on zero.

With three teams level, results against bottom side Egypt were discounted, triggering a mini-league to separate the trio.

Malawi came out on top with four goals scored in the head-to-head matches against Nigeria and Zambia, edging out Nigeria's three. Zambia managed just two and were eliminated on goal difference within the mini-league.

What's next for Malawi?

Malawi progress as Group C winners, with Nigeria following through as runners-up. The Scorchers now turn their attention to Sunday night, when they'll take on the second-placed side from Group D -- which features Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and Cape Verde -- in the quarter-finals.