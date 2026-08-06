Africa: Why Africa's Textile Story Is Bigger Than the Numbers Suggest

opinion

Africa is beginning to reverse an age-old equation: exporting raw cotton and importing the value created from it. The challenge is to close the “missing middle”, connect regional manufacturing strengths and scale a competitive industry that keeps jobs, skills and value on the continent.

For decades, Africa’s cotton story has followed a familiar pattern. Cotton is grown on the continent, exported as a raw commodity, transformed elsewhere and often returns as finished garments. Along the way, much of the value, industrial capability and employment leaves with it.

Today, that story is beginning to change.

Not because Africa has suddenly discovered its potential, but because governments, manufacturers, investors, development partners and international buyers increasingly recognise the same reality: Africa does not lack cotton, labour or market opportunity. What it lacks is the industrial bridge connecting them.

That bridge is what many in the industry describe as the “missing middle”: the spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, finishing and supporting industries that transform fibre into globally competitive products. Closing that gap is perhaps Africa’s greatest opportunity to retain value, create skilled employment and build long-term industrial competitiveness.

There is growing evidence that Africa is moving beyond its traditional role as a supplier of raw materials. Investment in textile parks, manufacturing capacity and regional supply chains is increasing. Cotton-producing countries are exploring greater local value addition, while others continue to strengthen textile and garment manufacturing.

Progress, however, remains uneven. Africa could export around €5.8 billion in cotton garments in 2026, yet only about 15% is expected to be traded within Africa itself. Intra-African sourcing of yarn, fabrics and apparel remains limited, with most intermediate inputs still imported from Asia.

These figures tell an important story. The transition has begun, but regional processing has not yet reached the scale needed to reshape the industry fundamentally.

The regional picture is also far more diverse than broad continental narratives often suggest. Across parts of West and Central Africa, much of the cotton is still exported in raw form, prompting major regional initiatives to mobilise investment in spinning, weaving, garment manufacturing and logistics. At the same time, other parts of the continent have developed vertically integrated production systems serving international markets.

Rather than one African textile industry moving at a single pace, multiple transitions are taking place simultaneously.

One of the most important lessons I have learned from working with international brands is that sourcing decisions are rarely made because of one exceptional factory. Buyers source ecosystems.

A single factory may secure orders, but it rarely changes a country’s sourcing position. Buyers need confidence that they can access multiple manufacturers, complementary product capabilities, reliable logistics, internationally recognised compliance, competitive costs, traceability and sufficient capacity to grow over time. In other words, buyers invest in resilience, not simply production capacity.

This is why regional integration matters commercially, not only politically. No single African country needs to build every stage of the textile value chain independently. Successful manufacturing regions around the world are built on specialisation: cotton is grown where agricultural conditions are strongest; yarn is spun where industrial capacity already exists; fabric is woven, knitted, dyed and finished where technical expertise and infrastructure support these processes; and garments are manufactured and exported through the most efficient logistics corridors.

Regional cooperation allows countries to build on their comparative strengths rather than duplicate investment. That is where the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has the potential to become far more than a trade agreement: it can become an industrial platform.

Perceptions of Africa have changed significantly. Investors increasingly recognise the continent as one of the world’s most promising manufacturing frontiers.

Yet investment decisions remain highly practical. Businesses invest where policies are predictable, logistics are reliable and long-term planning is possible. While continental ambition continues to grow, differences in customs procedures, investment frameworks and the implementation of regional trade initiatives still influence commercial decisions. Confidence built in one African market does not automatically transfer to another.

Buyer organisations also have an important role to play. Beyond placing orders, a coordinated buyer voice can translate market demand into long-term investment confidence. It can communicate realistic sourcing requirements, support supplier development and help turn pilot programmes into scalable commercial partnerships around which manufacturers and investors can plan.

Bird Story Agency Why Africa's Textile Story Is Bigger Than the Numbers Suggest

There is a policy dimension, too. Buyers see, in practical terms, where a country’s infrastructure or compliance systems fall short of global supply-chain requirements—not as abstract benchmarks, but as gaps that cost an order or cause a missed deadline. Organised buyer associations can turn this comparative, ground-level view into structured guidance for governments on the reforms that would make the greatest difference.

Sceptics will rightly point out that Africa’s textile ambitions are not new. Industrial parks, trade agreements and investment commitments do not automatically produce competitive factories or sustained employment. High overhead costs, border delays, skills shortages, inconsistent policies and competition from established Asian manufacturing hubs remain significant constraints.

These concerns are valid. But they are an argument for better execution, not for abandoning the opportunity.

Transport corridors, customs systems and logistics have improved across many parts of Africa. Digital customs platforms, regional trade initiatives and expanding transport infrastructure all represent meaningful progress. However, border delays, inconsistent documentation requirements and uneven national implementation continue to increase lead times and costs. For buyers, reliability is often just as important as price.

The challenge is therefore no longer simply to design trade agreements or announce investments. It is to implement them consistently and build the supporting systems that allow manufacturers to compete.

Africa’s textile future should not depend solely on international markets. The continent is also home to one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing consumer populations. School uniforms, workwear, healthcare textiles, hospitality products, sportswear, retail and increasingly successful African fashion brands all represent growing regional demand.

Building competitive regional value chains therefore means serving both international buyers and African consumers. A stronger domestic and regional market would make African manufacturing more resilient while reducing its dependence on external demand.

Having worked across Africa’s textile and apparel industry for almost 15 years, I have had the privilege of witnessing East Africa’s industrialisation journey at close range.

When I first arrived, many conversations centred on whether Africa could manufacture competitively. Today, the discussion has shifted towards how Africa can scale competitively. That is a fundamental change.

Industrial transformation takes time. A competitive manufacturing ecosystem cannot be built overnight.

What gives me confidence is not one investment announcement or one successful factory. It is the growing alignment among governments, manufacturers, investors, development organisations, certification bodies and buyers. Each contributes a different part of the solution.

Governments create enabling policies and infrastructure. Manufacturers invest in productivity, skills and regional partnerships. Development partners strengthen compliance, certification and technical capability. Investors finance the infrastructure-intensive parts of the value chain. Buyers provide market access, long-term demand and the commercial confidence needed to support industrial growth.

When these actors move together, transformation becomes possible. Increasingly, that transformation is already underway.

Africa’s textile future will not be determined simply by whether it grows more cotton, nor by whether one country succeeds ahead of another. Its success will depend on whether the continent can connect its individual strengths into competitive regional ecosystems that create value from fibre to finished product.

The question is no longer whether Africa has manufacturing capability. Across the continent, that capability is growing. The challenge now is to scale it.

If Africa succeeds in closing its missing middle, it will do far more than export additional garments. It will retain more value, create more skilled employment, strengthen regional industries and build more resilient supply chains.

For decades, Africa has exported raw materials while importing much of the value created from them. The next chapter is about reversing that equation. Moving from “Made from Africa” to “Made in Africa” is not simply a slogan. It is an industrial opportunity that could redefine the continent’s role in the global textile and apparel industry.

Nursema Cil is an Africa Fashion and Sustainability Ambassador and Textile Sourcing Expert