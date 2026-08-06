Nigeria: Troops Rescue 308 Kidnap Victims After Six-Month Operation in Kwara, Niger Forests

Troops conducting a special operation led by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) have rescued 308 kidnap victims abducted about six months ago from communities in Kwara and Niger.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday revealed that the victims were rescued during the operation conducted in the Kainji Lake National Park (KLNP).

The report said the victims were among residents abducted from Woro village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara and neighbouring communities in Niger during attacks on the night of Feb. 3 and 4.

According to the report, the rescued victims are currently undergoing screening and receiving medical attention at Wawa Cantonment in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger.

The report said the victims comprised 163 persons from Kwara and 145 from Niger, bringing the total number rescued to 308.

It added that the Commander, 22 Brigade, was coordinating feeding, treatment of the sick and injured, as well as temporary accommodation for the victims pending their evacuation.

The report disclosed that arrangements had been concluded for the victims' return, with buses already positioned at Sobi Cantonment in Ilorin for the evacuation of those from Kwara.

Meanwhile, the respective state governments are coordinating the movement of all rescued victims to their communities.

(NAN)