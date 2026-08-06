Africa: Three Southern African Debutants Ready to Test Themselves Against Africa's Best

Three clubs from Southern Africa will make their first appearance in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League when the 2026/27 edition gets underway following Thursday's preliminary round draw in Cairo.

Lijabatho FC (Lesotho), La Cure Waves (Mauritius) and Scottland FC (Zimbabwe)have all secured qualification after winning domestic honours and will now compete in Africa's premier club competition for the first time ever.

The Trio will find out their preliminary round opponents when the draw, involving 61 strong African clubs takes place at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo on Thursday.

Lijabatho FC (Lesotho)

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Lijabatho FC will become Lesotho's newest representatives in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League after winning the domestic title.

The club secured the first league championship in its history to earn a place in the continental competition, where it will make its debut against some of Africa's most established clubs.

La Cure Waves (Mauritius)

Mauritian champions La Cure Waves have booked their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League for the first time.

The club claimed the national title to qualify for the competition and will now represent Mauritius on the continental stage as they begin their maiden continental campaign.

Scottland FC (Zimbabwe)

Scottland FC's rise continues after qualifying for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League for the first time.

The Harare-based club won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title to secure its place in the competition. Established only recently, Scottland has quickly emerged as one of Zimbabwe's leading clubs and will now make its continental debut. The squad is also led by seasoned campaigners such as former African champion, Khama Billiat and Zimbabwean veteran striker, Knowledge Musona.

The trio joins several experienced COSAFA representatives in this season's competition, including defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, former champions Orlando Pirates and regular continental campaigners Petro de Luanda, as Southern Africa once again looks to make a strong impression in Africa's premier club competition.