South Africa: Family Thanks Mkhwanazi As Murder Suspects Finally Arrested

· Emmanuel Mbense's family says they finally learnt how he was allegedly tortured and killed after evidence emerged at the Madlanga Commission.

· Mbense's brother says the family waited years for justice after police allegedly refused to register the case as murder.

After more than four years of heartbreak, the family of Emmanuel Mbense says justice is finally catching up.

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The family has thanked KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, saying his explosive media briefing in July 2025 opened the door to the Madlanga Commission, where they finally heard what allegedly happened to their loved one.

On Wednesday, five suspects, including suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, were arrested in connection with Mbense's murder.

They are expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.

Investigators allege Mbense was tortured to death during an interrogation at his Brakpan home in April 2022 before his body was dumped in a river in Duduza, Nigel.

Speaking after the arrests, Mbense's brother, Nhlanhla, said the family had almost lost hope.

"This has been long awaited from us. At some point our faith was tested, where we felt like it's never going to happen."

"But today the wheels of the justice system are turning in the right direction."

He said the family believes they would never have reached this point without Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi's public allegations that led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission.

"Had it not been for the press conference on 6 July, where would we be?" he asked.

The commission later heard evidence alleging that law enforcement officers were involved in Mbense's death and a cover up.

One of the key witnesses was the late security company owner Marius van der Merwe, who testified as Witness D.

Van der Merwe told the commission that after Mbense was killed, Brigadier Mkhwanazi allegedly instructed those present to dump the body at either a mine dump or in a river.

Weeks after giving his testimony, Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his Brakpan home.

Nhlanhla said hearing the details of his brother's final moments during the commission was devastating.

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"It wasn't a pleasant moment. This is our family home where this happened and I was hearing details that I had never heard before."

He said pieces of the puzzle finally started falling into place as witnesses described what allegedly happened inside the house.

The family also praised Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigator Nomsa Masuku and Captain Badirwang for refusing to let the case disappear.

"If it wasn't for them, we would have buried my brother and this case would still be regarded as an inquest and not a murder case," he said.

Nhlanhla claimed the family initially struggled to convince police to register the case as murder.

He said they were forced to seek help elsewhere before Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigators stepped in.

He also alleged that his brother's belongings, including vehicle papers and tools, were taken from the house.

"To us, we just see people who came into our house to rob our brother."

"They robbed us of a brother. They robbed my mom of a son. They robbed his children of a father."

For the Mbense family, Wednesday's arrests do not erase years of pain.

But after years of waiting, they believe the journey towards justice has finally begun.