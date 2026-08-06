South Africa: Ramaphosa Receives Explosive Police Corruption Report

· The Madlanga Commission wants disciplinary action and possible criminal charges against Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, Witness G and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi.

· The Commission also wants an urgent investigation into an alleged off the books Crime Intelligence operation involving Brown Mogotsi and Witness G.

The net is tightening around some of South Africa's top police figures.

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The Madlanga Commission has recommended that suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and three other people face disciplinary action and possible criminal prosecution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the Commission's second interim report after months of explosive testimony into alleged corruption, political interference and criminality inside South Africa's criminal justice system.

The report follows allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

The Commission says fresh evidence heard since the beginning of 2026 points to possible criminal conduct by several individuals.

It recommends disciplinary proceedings and immediate criminal investigations into Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, Witness G and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi.

If investigators find enough evidence, the Commission says criminal charges should follow.

The report also raises fresh concerns about Crime Intelligence.

It recommends that the Office of the Inspector General for Intelligence, or another authorised body, urgently investigate what it describes as an alleged off the books Crime Intelligence operation involving Mogotsi and Witness G.

The Presidency said these recommendations are made under the Commission's powers to refer matters for urgent criminal investigation and possible prosecution where evidence points to wrongdoing.

The latest referrals will now be handed to the South African Police Service special investigations task team.

The task team was established after the Commission's first interim report to investigate people identified by the inquiry.

The second interim report also revisits recommendations made in December 2025.

According to the Presidency, the Commission has now confirmed those recommendations after implicated individuals appeared before the inquiry to give evidence.

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The Commission's final report is expected to be submitted to President Ramaphosa on 16 November 2026.

Its findings are expected to shape future disciplinary action, criminal investigations and possible prosecutions linked to alleged corruption and political interference within the country's law enforcement agencies.