Rwanda: 470,000 Litres of Ethanol to Be Discarded Amid Crackdown On Illict Alcohol

More than 470,000 litres of the chemical ethanol, which were to be used in the production of substandard alcoholic beverages, have been seized from distilleries and breweries.

The seized ethanol, a substance no longer allowed to be imported into the country, and will be disposed of at the Nduba landfill in Gasabo District, according to CIP Wellars Gahonzire, the police spokesperson for the City of Kigali.

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) on August 1 revoked all import licences for neutral spirit (ethanol), a colourless, highly purified form of alcohol that is typically 95-96% ethanol by volume.

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Rwanda National Police and other law enforcement agencies have launched an operation to seize and destroy ethanol volumes as part of the crackdown on illicit alcohol.

"The exercise started in all districts of the City of Kigali to ensure that the ethanol is not used to manufacture substandard alcoholic drinks," Gahonzire said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Rwanda FDA revokes all ethanol import licences over public health concerns

Over the past two weeks, the government has intensified a nationwide crackdown on illicit alcoholic beverages, more than 140 manufacturing facilities shut down over concerns about compliance and public health. Hundreds of alcohol brands have been recalled from the market and dozens of other imported brands suspended.

Authorities seized products worth more than Rwf2.6 billion and imposed fines of nearly Rwf360 million as part of the crackdown on the production and distribution of illicit alcohol.

Health officials have said that, in the first six months of 2026, at least 50 people died after consuming illegal and substandard alcoholic beverages.