Ethiopia: Kumruk Governor Says Residents Beginning to Return As Authorities Clear War Remnants

Addis Abeba — Residents have begun gradually returning to parts of Kurmuk locality in Sudan's Blue Nile State following the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) recapture of the strategic border town, according to the locality's governor, who said authorities are clearing unexploded ordnance and assessing widespread destruction before broader returns can take place.

Discover moreWorld news headlinespoliticalElection coverage Ethiopia In an exclusive interview with SudanHorizon, Kurmuk Governor Abdel Aati Mohamed Al-Faki said returns have already started in two administrative units north of Kurmuk as authorities work to restore stability and normalize civilian life.

The governor said local authorities are conducting a "comprehensive assessment of damage" sustained during what he described as the occupation of the town by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), adding that public service facilities suffered extensive destruction.

He said specialized teams are removing unexploded ordnance, hazardous objects, and other remnants of war scattered across the town to ensure the safe return of civilians, warning that "large quantities" of explosive remnants continue to pose a direct threat to residents.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Al-Faki, many displaced residents are eager to return, but the reopening of the town for broader civilian resettlement will depend on the completion of safety assessments by technical committees.

Addis Ababa travel guide "The scale of destruction in Kurmuk is extensive," he said, identifying the health sector and water infrastructure as among the hardest-hit services, while adding that authorities are gradually restoring basic services as part of efforts to revive normal civilian life.

The developments come nearly a month after the SAF announced it had recaptured Kurmuk, a strategic town in Sudan's Blue Nile State bordering Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, following days of intensified fighting against an alliance of the RSF and a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

Discover moreLaw justice newsOnline news archiveEthiopian dialogue analysisPolitics research reportsAddis Ababa travel guidePolitical commentary articlesConflict news alertsMedia monitoring toolsEthiopian political analysis The town had been under the control of the RSF-SPLM-N alliance since March. In early July, SAF launched a heavy assault on RSF front-line positions on the outskirts of Kurmuk as part of an operation aimed at regaining control of the strategic town.

Ethiopian dialogue analysis The area became a heavily contested battleground after Sudanese government officials claimed that fighters linked to the RSF and SPLM-N entered Blue Nile through Ethiopian territory. Subsequent investigative reporting by Reuters revealed that the existence of an RSF-linked training facility in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, claims denied by Emirati authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The fighting around Kurmuk has also heightened concerns over the spillover of Sudan's conflict into neighboring Ethiopia. In May 2026, Addis Standard reported that at least eight civilians, including an aid worker were killed and several others injured when a drone strike hit Kumruk town inside Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region.

The Sudanese army has since claimed retaking the area in early July.

In his remarks to SudanHorizon, Al-Faki said that camps belonging to the RSF remain inside Ethiopian territory. Ethiopian authorities have not publicly responded to these allegations.