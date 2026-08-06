Nigeria: Freezing Osun Govt Account, Dangerous Assault On Democracy - Atiku

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has described the freezing of Osun State Government's statutory allocation account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC days to the governorship election as a dangerous assault on democracy.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Thursday in Abuja, Atiku said the action raises serious questions about the neutrality of institutions entrusted with upholding the rule of law, insisting there could be no justification for it on the eve of a critical election.

He said the timing of the freeze was deeply troubling and capable of undermining public confidence in the credibility of the electoral process.

"It is impossible to ignore the implications of freezing a state's principal operational account on the eve of a governorship election. Such an action could disrupt governance, delay salary payments, impede essential public services and create an atmosphere of intimidation that has no place in a democratic society," he said.

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The former Vice President argued that where legitimate concerns exist requiring investigation, the law already provides for due process, and cautioned anti-corruption agencies against conduct that creates the perception they are being deployed to influence political outcomes.

"If there are legitimate concerns requiring investigation, the law provides due process. Anti-corruption agencies must not conduct themselves in a manner that creates the perception that they are being deployed to influence political outcomes or weaken elected governments at critical electoral moments," he said.

Atiku maintained that Nigeria's democracy depends not only on free and fair elections but also on public confidence that state institutions act independently and professionally.

"The selective and politically convenient deployment of state institutions diminishes public trust and weakens the democratic order. Institutions established to enforce the law must never become instruments for creating fear or conferring political advantage," he said.

He linked the development to what he called a pattern under the President Bola Tinubu administration in which opposition-controlled states have become consistent targets of coercive federal actions, citing the earlier withholding of Osun State's statutory local government allocations.

"Coming after the prolonged denial of Osun State's statutory local government allocations, this latest action reinforces the disturbing impression that public institutions are being weaponised to punish political opponents rather than serve the Nigerian people.

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"Freezing the state's allocation account is not merely an attack on the Osun State Government; it is a direct assault on the people of Osun State, whose salaries, essential public services and daily governance stand to suffer. The anti-corruption mandate of the EFCC must never be distorted into a political weapon against opposition governments," he said.

Atiku urged all institutions involved in the conduct of the Osun governorship election to act with restraint, impartiality and fidelity to the Constitution, insisting that only the people of the state should determine the outcome of the election.

"President Tinubu is leaving no one in doubt that he is determined to win elections at all costs. Democracy cannot coexist with the systematic weaponisation of state institutions against political opponents. I therefore call on all opposition parties and every Nigerian committed to constitutional democracy to close ranks and resist this dangerous drift before it is too late," he said.