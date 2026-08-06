Algeria: Zamalek, MC Alger and Club Africain Lead Unaf Charge Into CAF Interclubs Season

North African clubs are preparing for another major campaign in the 2026/27 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, with league and cup winners across the UNAF region now turning their attention to Thursday's continental draw.

The winners of domestic league titles are likely to represent their countries in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, while FA Cup winners are expected to enter the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

The region will again be strongly represented by some of the biggest names in African football, with clubs from Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and Libya looking to extend North Africa's long-standing influence on CAF interclub competitions.

Zamalek, MC Alger, Club Africain, MAS Fes and Al-Suwaihli all claimed league titles, while Pyramids FC, USM Alger, Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Al-Ahli Tripoli lifted domestic cups.

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Morocco's Throne Cup final is yet to be played, meaning one cup representative from the region is still to be confirmed.

Traditional power returns

Egypt will be represented by Zamalek as league champions after they secured the domestic title, while Pyramids FC won the Egyptian Cup.

Both clubs will enter the new continental cycle with high expectations, especially given Egypt's strong history in CAF competitions.

Algeria's domestic season saw MC Alger retain the league title, while USM Alger captured the Algerian Cup for the second successive season.

The two clubs will carry Algeria's ambitions into the new CAF campaign, with both expected to face strong pressure to compete deep into the tournaments.

Tunisia and Morocco look to build

In Tunisia, Club Africain returned to the top of the domestic game by winning the league title.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis added the Tunisian Cup, ensuring another major Tunisian name will be involved in continental football.

Morocco produced one of the standout domestic stories of the season, with MAS Fes winning the league title after a 41-year wait.

The Throne Cup final has not yet been played, leaving the cup winner still undecided.

Libyan clubs join continental race

In Libya, Al-Suwaihli claimed the league title, while Al-Ahli Tripoli won the Libyan Cup.

Their success adds further depth to the list of UNAF clubs preparing for the 2026/27 CAF interclub season.

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North African clubs have historically played a major role in shaping the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Clubs such as Al Ahly, Zamalek, Espérance, Etoile du Sahel, Wydad, Raja, USM Alger, MC Alger and JS Kabylie have all contributed to the region's strong reputation on the African stage.

CAF draw now takes focus

With the domestic campaigns concluded in most countries, attention now turns to the continental draw.

For league champions, the challenge will be to translate domestic consistency into progress in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

For cup winners, the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup provides a chance to make a statement beyond national borders.

North African clubs will again be viewed among the contenders because of their experience, tradition and competitive depth.

The new season offers another opportunity for the UNAF region to add to its continental legacy.

UNAF 2025/26 Domestic Champions