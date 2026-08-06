Tanzania: Dar Gymkhana Set for Club Night Golf Tournament

Dar es Salaam — DAR ES SALAAM Gymkhana Club (DGC) will host its Club Night golf tournament on August 8, with golfers set to compete for top honours in an 18- hole stroke-play event.

Sponsored by Spik n Span Ltd, the tournament is open to golfers across all categories and is expected to combine competitive golf with a relaxed social atmosphere and cash prizes.

DGC competition secretary Abid Omari said preparations for the event had been completed, with organisers expecting a strong turnout from club members and invited golfers.

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"The Saturday Club Night has become one of our popular events because it combines competitive golf with a relaxed social atmosphere. We invite golfers to come and enjoy an exciting event while competing for the cash prizes," Omari said.

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The competition will be played under the strokeplay format, with the official draw scheduled to be released on Friday evening ahead of Saturday's action. Players will pay an entry fee of 20,000/-, while winners in the various categories will receive cash prizes.

The overall winner will take home 200,000/-, while the winners of Division A, Division B, Division C and the Ladies category will each receive 100,000/-. Omari said the tournament continues to attract golfers of different handicap levels, allowing them to test their skills while strengthening relationships among club members.

"The Club Night is more than just a golf tournament. It is an opportunity for golfers to interact, enjoy quality competition and promote the spirit of the game," he said.