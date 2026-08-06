Angola: Tourism Services Installment Payments Begin This Thursday

Luanda — The first phase of the installment payment program for tourism services--involving the integration of sector operators, begins this Thursday (6). The initiative aims to facilitate citizens' access to domestic tourism products and activities through more flexible payment options.

The integration process will span 45 days, with the first phase covering the provinces of Luanda, Namibe, Benguela, Huíla, and Malanje, according to the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

In a press release sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, the ministry explained that this stage will prioritize the integration of 3-to-5-star hotels, resorts, lodges, travel and tourism agencies, and operators of tourism activities and experiences.

Integration will be free of charge and will enable selected operators to offer installment payment solutions to their customers at a later stage, making stays, trips, tour packages, and domestic experiences more affordable.

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For participating companies, this solution offers an opportunity to reach new market segments, encourage early bookings, boost demand for domestic tourism products, improve sales conversion rates, and increase occupancy levels for tourism establishments and activities.

Operators integrated during this first phase will be among the first companies authorized to offer these solutions to consumers and citizens once the technical and operational procedures required to launch the program are complete.

According to MINTUR, as the rollout is phased, companies that do not complete the process during this period may wait for subsequent integration phases.

Integration can be carried out online or in person; companies may submit their Unified Business License (*Alvará Único*) during this initial phase.

Eligible companies will be contacted by partner bank teams or the MINTUR team, specifically by staff from the "Visit Angola - The Rhythm of Life" team. The Ministry of Tourism assures that, provided operators have the necessary documentation, the registration and submission process for integration can be completed in less than an hour, with final approval and activation subject to the internal procedures of each banking institution.

Priority will be given to tour operators holding the Unified License, as well as to companies that complete the regularization and licensing process during the onboarding period.

Following the completion of the first phase, MINTUR and its partner banks will announce the onboarded operators, available payment options, eligibility criteria, and the channels through which consumers can make bookings and purchases.

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The program is part of the Domestic Tourism Revitalization Strategy promoted by MINTUR and aims to develop financial solutions that facilitate citizens' access to national tourism products and services through more flexible payment options. AMC/QCB/DOJ