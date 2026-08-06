Angola: Insurance and Pension Fund Market Manages 2.25 Trillion Kwanzas in Assets

Luanda — The insurance and pension fund market currently manages over 2.25 trillion kwanzas in assets and liabilities, protecting assets, businesses, families, and long-term savings.

This information was disclosed on Wednesday in Luanda by Filomena Manjata, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Angolan Insurance Regulation and Supervision Agency (ARSEG).

In an interview with ANGOP marking National Insurance and Pension Funds Day in Angola (observed on August 5), the executive also highlighted that the total assets of insurance companies reached 1.013 trillion kwanzas (approximately US$ 1.11 billion) in 2025, representing a 27% increase compared to the previous year.

She also noted that investments by insurance companies and pension funds reached 462.5 billion kwanzas in 2025, a 12% increase over the previous year.

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She added that insurance intermediation created over 2,805 new professional opportunities, bringing the total number of individual intermediaries to 4,963.

"By investing resources in productive assets, insurance companies and pension funds contribute to financing economic development, supporting structural projects, and stimulating job creation--always adhering to principles of prudence and responsible risk management," she emphasized.

Despite this growth, Filomena Manjata stated that the sector's main challenges include increasing insurance penetration--which remains far below the 3% of GDP average seen in the SADC region--as well as boosting consumer confidence, fostering technological innovation, and developing more inclusive products. He emphasized that opportunities lie in economic growth and digitalization--citing, for instance, the 130% surge in the number of new insurance intermediaries registered in 2025--as well as in micro-insurance, the expansion of compulsory insurance, and the strengthening of financial inclusion.

National Insurance and Pension Funds Day commemorates the date when Angola's Transitional Government published Order 68/75 from the Ministry of Planning and Finance, establishing the Insurance Industry Coordination Commission in Angola (CCISA). HM/QCB/DOJ