Angola: Arseg Seeks to Expand Insurance Coverage to the Agricultural Sector

Luanda — The Chair of the Board of Directors of the Insurance Regulation and Supervision Agency (ARSEG), Filomena Manjata, advocated on Wednesday for the expansion of insurance coverage to the agricultural sector to protect rural families and businesses against climate-related risks.

Speaking at the opening of the first International Insurance and Pension Funds Fair (FISP), organized by the Eventazul group, she stated that extending insurance to new entrepreneurs is one of the sector's main challenges in the country.

Manjata emphasized the need to consolidate pension funds as key instruments for domestic savings and long-term economic financing.

She noted that the Ministry of Finance, through ARSEG, has been implementing structural reforms aimed at modernizing the regulatory framework, strengthening prudential supervision, improving corporate governance, and fostering a transparent, solid, and competitive environment.

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On the occasion, she highlighted the insurance sector's role in ensuring the continuity of economic activity in the face of adverse shocks.

She noted that, as of 2025, Angola's pension fund system managed assets totaling approximately 1.2 trillion kwanzas, covering over 120,000 participants and beneficiaries.

According to the official, these figures demonstrate the segment's significant growth potential, particularly amidst the formalization of the economy and the expansion of social security coverage.

She reported that gross premium production reached 578.5 billion kwanzas in 2025, reflecting increased insurance penetration in the economy and the enhanced operational capacity of supervised entities.

At the same time, she stated, market solvency levels remain adequate, underscoring the sector's financial robustness and the effectiveness of the current prudential framework.

ACC/DC/DOJ