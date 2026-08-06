Tanzania: Barker Sees Simba Improving Ahead of Dar Derby

Dar es Salaam — SIMBA SC Head Coach Steve Barker says his side are making steady progress as they build towards Simba Day and next week's eagerly awaited meeting with Yanga SC. Barker commented after Simba completed their final match in Kigali, Rwanda, with a 2-0 victory over Al Merrikh SC.

The coach was pleased with the team's development throughout their time in Rwanda, but acknowledged that Simba still need to improve their ability to maintain their level for a full 90 minutes.

"I am satisfied. I think we have shown progression since we arrived in Rwanda in terms of all our matches," Barker said. "Obviously, we are still building our capacity to play 90 minutes. We didn't have too much of a break, so when we came into the first part of this tournament, it wasn't easy to manage the players."

Simba made a bright start against Al Merrikh, taking the lead in the third minute through Libasse Gueye, who finished after receiving a well-weighted pass from Keletso Makgalwa.

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The two sides continued to attack in turns, although both defences remained organised and prevented further goals before the break. Simba doubled their advantage shortly after half-time when Ibrahim Doumbia found the net after being set up by Morice Abraham.

Barker said the performances in Rwanda had shown encouraging signs as Simba prepare to return to Dar es Salaam and enter the next stage of their preparations.

"I am satisfied that we're just getting better every day," he said.

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"Obviously, the new players are integrating really nicely into the team. That's also good." The coach, however, stressed that there was still plenty of work to do before the new season begins. "Obviously, there's still a lot of work, a lot of improvement in certain areas that need [to be made], but that is normal for this stage of the season," Barker said.

Simba will now return to Dar es Salaam, with the squad's attention turning to Simba Day, before preparations intensify for their meeting with Yanga. Barker said the short period ahead would be important as the team continues to improve physically and tactically.

"Yeah, happy. But obviously, there's still a lot of work," he said, with Simba's preparations now moving from their Rwanda camp towards the challenges awaiting them at home.

The victory over Al Merrikh therefore offered more than just another preseason result. For Barker, it was another step in developing a squad that is still integrating new players, building match fitness and preparing for two major occasions before the competitive season gets fully underway.