Tanzania: Singida BS Appoint Kimoto As Coach

6 August 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Singida — SINGIDA Black Stars have appointed Congolese coach Papy Kimoto as their new head coach as part of a reshuffle of the technical bench ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The club announced the changes on Tuesday evening in a statement issued by the office of chief executive officer Jonathan Kassano. Kimoto will be assisted by Ngoyi Dora as first assistant coach and Amissi Tambwe as second assistant coach.

"Singida Black Stars would like to inform the public that it has made improvements to its technical bench ahead of the 2026/2027 season," the club said in the statement. Kimoto and Ngoyi previously worked together at Congolese side AS Maniema Union, where they guided the club in continental competitions.

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Former Young Africans striker Tambwe completes the coaching team, bringing experience of Tanzanian topflight football. Singida have also appointed Fred Chalamila as team manager and senior team coordinator.

Former acting head coach Muhibu Kanu will remain at the club but will take on other responsibilities.

"Likewise, the former acting head coach Muhibu Kanu will be assigned other responsibilities within the club," the statement said.

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