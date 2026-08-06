Malawi: Minister Chipungu Vows to Bring Moroccan-Style 'Green Cities' Vision to Malawi After Crunch Talks With Housing Bosses

6 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi's Minister of Lands, Chimwemwe Chipungu, has revealed plans to overhaul the country's approach to housing development, drawing inspiration from Morocco's green, sustainable urban planning model following talks with the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC).

The minister met with MHC Executive Director Bob Chimkango and his team on Thursday to chart a way forward for the housing sector, with discussions centred on fresh, innovative approaches to strengthening the industry.

Taking to Facebook to detail the meeting, Chipungu said he had shared lessons drawn from other countries during the talks - singling out Morocco as a standout example of how thoughtful urban planning can transform cities.

He pointed to the North African nation's integration of green spaces as a key factor behind the development of what he described as beautiful, sustainable and well-planned cities - a model he suggested Malawi could look to replicate.

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The minister said the country's housing strategy must now evolve beyond simply delivering roofs over people's heads, calling for a broader vision centred on liveability and environmental quality.

'As we continue advancing Malawi's housing agenda, we must embrace modern approaches that not only provide decent and affordable housing but also promote clean, green, and attractive communities that enhance the quality of life for all Malawians,' he said.

The remarks signal a potential shift in direction for Malawi's housing policy, with the minister appearing keen to move away from purely functional developments in favour of greener, more attractive communities designed with residents' wellbeing in mind.

No further details were given on specific projects, funding, or timelines for implementing the new approach, with the meeting appearing to mark the early stages of discussions between the ministry and the state housing body.

The push comes as African nations increasingly grapple with rapid urbanisation and the challenge of providing adequate housing while avoiding the overcrowded, poorly planned settlements that have blighted many fast-growing cities across the continent.

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