Ethiopia: Opposition EPRP Says Three Associates Detained By Federal Police Without Explanation, Demands Immediate Release

Addis Abeba — The opposition Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party (EPRP) says three individuals affiliated with the party, including its public relations head, have been detained by the Federal Police over the past two days, with authorities yet to disclose the reasons for their arrests.

In a statement issued today, 04 August, the EPRP said it had confirmed the arrest of Abebe Akalu, whom it identified as a party member, following the detention a day earlier of Yishak Wolday, the party's Head of Public Relations, and lawyer Abera Nigus, who has represented individuals associated with the party.

"To date, the reason for the arrest of all three remains unconfirmed," the party said, adding: "Since expressing opinions freely through peaceful struggle is not a crime, we demand their immediate release."

In an interview with Addis Standard, Mistresillasie Tamrat, Secretary General of the EPRP, said the arrests began on 03 August with lawyer Abera Nigus before Yishak Wolday was detained later the same day. She said Abebe Akalu was also taken into custody shortly afterward.

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"We have confirmed it, yes," Mistresillasie said, referring to the arrests. "They took Abebe and the others from his home. His wife was there. Everyone saw it. He was taken in front of people."

Politics According to Mistresillasie, Yishak was also arrested at his residence after exchanging text messages with her shortly beforehand.

"He had texted me saying, 'If I don't text you back... it means I've been arrested,"' she recalled. "Then he stopped responding. There was maybe about a 10-minute difference between when he saw my last text and when he was arrested."

Discover moreJournalism & News IndustryLaw EnforcementSocial NetworksPoliticsCrime & JusticeLocal NewsConstitutional Law & Civil RightsAfrican MusicNewspapersGeographic Reference She said individuals who arrived to inquire about Yishak's whereabouts were initially told he was not being held at the facility.

"One of our leaders went to inquire. They actually said, 'Yishak is not here.' Why they wanted to say that, I don't know," she said, adding that the party later learned through Abera that Yishak was being held at the same location.

Law Enforcement Mistresillasie said the three are believed to be detained at a Federal Police detention facility near Genet Hotel in Addis Abeba's Mexico area. However, she said lawyers and family members have so far been unable to meet them.

"A lawyer is trying to access them. But so far, they are unwilling to allow anyone to meet with them," she said.

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She further alleged that Abera Nigus was taken back to his residence this morning while in custody for a search of his home. According to Mistresillasie, his wife was unable to meet him during the operation.

The Secretary General said the party has sought legal assistance from lawyers to pursue legal remedies, although she said the party is yet to receive an update on court proceedings.

Mistresillasie clarified that Yishak serves as the party's public relations head, while Abera Nigus is not an EPRP member but has previously provided legal assistance to individuals associated with the party. She described Abebe Akalu as a party member but said he currently holds no official position.

As of publication, the Federal Police had not publicly commented on the arrests or disclosed any charges against the three detainees. Mistresillasie told Addis Standard that neither the party nor the families had received any official explanation from the authorities.

Geographic Reference "There has been nothing," she said. "They haven't given anything."