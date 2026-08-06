Eritrea: Report Highlights Chronic Water Shortages Disrupt Daily Life in Eritrea's Capital

Addis Abeba — Chronic water shortages are increasingly disrupting daily life in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, forcing many households to ration water, purchase costly supplies from private tankers, and rely on rainwater collection, according to an AFP report based on interviews with residents.

News AFP said residents interviewed for the report requested anonymity due to fears of reprisals in Eritrea, where independent media are banned and criticism of the government can carry severe consequences.

One resident, identified as "Saba," told AFP that her family has been able to buy water using remittances from relatives abroad but still has to strictly limit consumption. She said showers and laundry are staggered, while toilets are flushed only after several family members have used them to conserve water.

According to AFP, Saba said water shortages occur every dry season but have become so common that many residents no longer complain. She added that families collect rainwater whenever possible by placing barrels, jerrycans, and other containers outdoors during rainfall.

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The report said some residents in poorer neighborhoods also purchase salt water transported from the Red Sea, about 60 kilometers from Asmara. Another resident, identified as "Mebrat," told AFP that a barrel of seawater costs around 150 nakfa (about $10), placing a heavy financial burden on households. She said the expense has forced her family to reduce spending on food while prioritizing water for their children.

AFP cited a study published in July in Advances in Geographical and Environmental Sciences, which said population growth, climate change, aging infrastructure, and ineffective water management have made it increasingly difficult to provide reliable water supplies in Eritrea. The study added that water distribution is often irregular and unsafe, with Asmara relying heavily on reservoirs filled during the rainy season.

AFP said Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not respond to its requests for comment.

Mohamed Kheir Omer, an Eritrean researcher in exile, told AFP that water shortages have persisted for years, arguing that infrastructure has received little investment. He also said the country faces shortages of medicines and frequent electricity outages.

Eritrea, led by President Isaias Afwerki since independence in 1993, is one of the world's most closed countries. Independent media are prohibited, foreign journalists are generally not permitted to operate in the country, and critics can be detained without trial, making independent verification of conditions difficult, AFP noted. AS