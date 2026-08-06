Kenya: Olympics, Magical Kenya Open Race Heats Up As Pgk Equator Tour Heads to Nakuru

Following a successful fifth leg of the PGK Equator Tour in Ruiru, attention shifts to Nakuru for its sixth round.

More than 50 professional golfers are expected to compete in a high-stakes tournament as the race for qualification to the 2027 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) and the 2028 Olympic Games intensifies.

The Nakuru leg will be played from Thursday (August 6) to Sunday (August 9), with valuable Order of Merit points up for grabs as the season reaches its halfway mark.

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Speaking during a training session at Thika Sports Club ahead of the Nakuru event, Safaricom-backed golfer Samuel Njoroge expressed confidence in his preparations and his determination to secure victory.

"Nakuru is like a second home to me. The course is always in excellent condition, with fairways that suit my game. The last time I played there during the inaugural edition of the circuit, I finished second in a very close contest, just two strokes behind Dismas Indiza. This time, I want to go one better and claim the title," Njoroge said.

As the tour reaches the midpoint of the season, Njoroge continues to lead the Order of Merit standings with 2,852 points.

Greg Snow is second with 2,320 points, followed closely by Dismas Indiza on 2,290 points.

Fellow Safaricom-backed golfer Mohit Mediratta occupies fourth place with 2,050 points, while fifth-leg winner David Wakhu rounds out the top five with 1,800 points.

The circuit has so far visited Vet Lab Sports Club, Thika Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Nyali Golf & Country Club, and Ruiru Sports Club.

Following the Nakuru leg, six more tournaments remain on this year's calendar, with the battle for Order of Merit honours and qualification to the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games expected to intensify.