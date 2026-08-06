Tunisia: President Saïed Calls for Speeding Up Review of Penal Reconciliation Files [update 1]

6 August 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed called for speeding up the examination of penal reconciliation files when meeting Wednesday in Carthage with President of the National Commission for Penal Reconciliation Ali Abbès.

The Head of State reviewed the activity of the commision and the files submitted it to, saying he had proposed since 2012 the penal reconciliation principle before the conclusion of "suspicious deals" - most of the time- out of seight.

President Saïed emphasised the need to accelerate the handling of files away from "the maze of procedures" used by some sides not to reach equitable solutions but to prolong cases or exercise "disguised blackmail."

The right of the State to recover the funds of the Tunisian people "is imprescriptible," the President said, decrying the persistent influence "of the remnants of the old regime" in several institutions.

The State does neither seek to take revenge on some individuals nor to keep them in jail or on the run abroad but to recover the funds and legitimate rights of the Tunisian people.

"Neither running away nor funds from those very known sides will be of any help," the Head of State underlined.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

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