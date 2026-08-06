Angola: World Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 - Angola Wins 3rd Medal

5 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola won, on Wednesday (05), its 3rd medal at the Ju-Jitsu World Championship taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The feat was done by the athlete Kayron Cardoso, in the Under-16 category (-40 kg), who won the bronze medal in the Ne-Waza Nogi (no-gi) discipline.

Kayron demonstrated talent, determination, and a competitive spirit to achieve triumph.

Angola now has three medals won in the competition, following the conquests of Heliane Caio (bronze) and William Bráulio (silver).

The national team's journey continues on Thursday (06) in the Ne-Waza discipline, and Angola will be represented by athlete Joselaide Fragoso.

Meanwhile, in the Fight style, athletes Domingos Tulumba, Hermenegildo Fontoura, and Sivi Francoi will go into action.

WR/CF/jmc

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