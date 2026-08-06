Angola: Unita Advocates for Civil Society Participation in Legislative Initiatives

Luanda — The main opposition party's parliamentary whip, Albertina Ngolo, considered on Wednesday (05) in Luanda that the participation of civil society in creating legislative initiatives is fundamental, so that the population's concerns in various domains of public life can be addressed.

These statements were made during the opening of a Meeting with Civil Society, which aimed to gather contributions on various legislative initiatives.

On the occasion, the UNITA MP emphasized that the intention is to allow the National Assembly (parliament) to reintroduce, before 2027, the right of organized citizens to present bills and submit them for review.

For this reason, she explained, it is necessary for society, represented by various sectors, to put forward this request.

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The official also noted that society, which represents the voice of communities across the country, carries out patriotic work on behalf of the Nation.

"They should seek to have a space so that, equipped with their vision on the various issues affecting society in the different domains of public life, they can bring it to the National Assembly," she stressed.

She said she hoped the dialogue would yield results by the end of the day that could impact the lives of Angolan communities.

According to jurist Carlos Ferreira, the dialogue initiative demonstrates that UNITA's Parliamentary Group is concerned with discussing the country's most pressing issues with society.

The jurist also defended the need to establish an Electoral Court in order to resolve political matters.

"Any matter related to politics is resolved in the Constitutional Court. I think an Electoral Court should be established to resolve these issues," he stated.

The meeting was attended by members of civil society, with a strong presence of activists, public opinion makers, and other personalities.

AG/SC /CF/jmc