Namibia: Ministry Demystifies Electronic ID Fears

- The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is cautioning the members of the public to refrain from entertaining misleading information attached to the electronic identity documents (E-ID).

Currently, the ministry is conducting an outreach programme on the envisaged E-ID set to be implemented in September 2026 in the country.

Speaking to New Era, Jackson Wandjiva, the deputy executive director for home affairs and immigration responsible for civil registration, said negative and wrong information circulating on various platforms, including social media, is devoid of any truth and doesn't speak to the reality of the E-ID.

"This is the government innovation aimed at upgrading the national identity card to provide better services delivery. There is no way a government will jeopardise citizens' information to be vulnerable and be accessed by unauthorised people," he stated.

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Wandjiva urged people to seek the right information from the ministry, saying that they must trust the government, as this E-ID is a secured card.

"We are hearing all these negatives, but that is not the voice of the government. Those who miss the opportunity to listen must seek correct information from the ministry always," he added. Meanwhile, the community from various constituencies visited in the Omaheke region showed understanding of the E-ID and welcomed the envisaged E-ID as a good initiative.

Among those who New Era spoke to is Cristina Swartz from Tsjaka Ben Hur in the Kalahari constituency, who said that she understood the whole concept of E-ID after the ministry of home affairs presentation.

"One can really say that this new identity will bring efficiency in service delivery to us. We were hearing other things in the streets, but now we are clear and will help to deliver or share the right information with fellow residents who missed the ministry's campaign," she confidently said.

Nathan Mbaukua, a community activist from Gobabis, said the inhabitants must not fear the E-ID, as it is intended for good intentions.

"After listening to the real people from the ministry, I am now clear and fully support the introduction of E-ID. The safety aspect of these documents is considered, and that is paramount," he said.

Mbaukua added that the world is advancing and challenges will be there where there is a person.

"I can give you a clear example of driving licences of the past compared to current ones. We should take this new transformation and be on par with technology," he said, among others.

Headman

Okomumbonde headman Ningiree Katjiteo, on his part, said he understood the ministry's initiative and the good things that will come with it.

"I know people will look at the negative things because it's a new innovation. But with time I hope they will understand," he said.

Katjiteo further expressed his gratitude to the home affairs ministry's delegation for going the extra mile and attending to queries regarding other services the ministry offers.

"This is a genuine opportunity for our local people to get more information for their different needs in terms of service delivery. It is both an educational and informative session which people must not miss," he said.

Epukiro Post 3 elderly resident Elephant Hindjou Kahuure said a campaign like this requires time, and the participation of the community is important.

"I have listened and understood the new version of our identity document at my level. It will be upgraded, and at my level I understand," he said.

Kahuure, however, is concerned about the poor attendance of the youth in the outreach programme.

"Vital information about the E-ID was shared, and most people missed it, especially the youth from our community," he said, among others.

Otjinene

In the Otjinene constituency, Stephanus Uatanaua Katjivive from Ehungiro village said the information on the street and the one from the ministry are totally different things.

"I was surprised; this E-ID is something that was supposed to be in effect long ago considering the problems people have with regards to document forgery and other issues. We must refrain from hearing things from people who have wrong intentions instead of coming to presentations such as this one," he said.

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Katjivive said he will be among the first people to get the E-ID in Otjinene once the roll-out kicks off in September.

"We heard it from the horse's mouth, and there is no more fear. The presenters are making it easy for us to understand, as they have translators of all languages, and this is good," he said.

In the Okorukambe constituency, chief Fredericks Langman of the San community in the Skoonheid area said the initiative is clear and it speaks to the government's policies.

"I had my doubts and asked them during the presentation, and they were cleared. This is important for the community, and more outreach programmes are needed to include everyone," he said.

Langman was happy to see members of the community given a platform to ask questions themselves and be assisted.

"We are now waiting for the roll-out, and we heard that it will be done at the constituency level. That will be good, as most people struggle to go to towns to get national documents and government services," said the chief.

The outreach programme will continue in Omaheke until 5 August 2026 before it expands to Kunene.