Namibia: Nipam Honours Public Sector Skills Investment

The Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (Nipam) has called for continued investment in public sector skills development. Nipam said capable institutions are built through skilled, ethical and committed employees.

Speaking at Nipam's second Public Sector Awards Ceremony, Secretary to Cabinet and Nipam governing council chairperson Emilia Mkusa said public institutions must prioritise continuous learning, innovation and professional development to improve service delivery. Mkusa said the awards were not merely about recognising winners but about encouraging institutions to create environments where employees can grow and contribute meaningfully.

"Public institutions today operate in an increasingly complex environment, characterised by rapid technological advancement, growing citizen expectations and evolving governance challenges," she said.

She added that the future of Namibia's public service depends on institutions that are competent, ethical, innovative, efficient, responsive, accountable and citizen-centred. "As Namibia advances towards the aspirations of Vision 2030, the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) and the goals outlined in the SADC Vision 2050, the importance of a capable public sector has never been greater," Mkusa said.

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The ceremony recognised institutions that have invested in employee development, as well as public servants who completed Nipam's accredited National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Level 6, 7 and 8 programmes.

A total of 13 awards were presented across four categories, including public enterprises, local authorities, regional councils, ministries and agencies, while 38 graduates received leadership and management qualifications.

In the public enterprises category, public broadcaster NBC took first place, followed by the Roads Authority and NamWater in second and third respectively.

Public Service Commission chairperson Patrick Nandago said the awards highlight the importance of human resource development in building an effective public service.

"The Commission's work is ultimately about people. It is about ensuring that the public service has the right people, in the right positions, with the right competencies and within a framework that promotes fairness, professionalism, accountability and effective performance," Nandago said.

He said institutions that invest in their employees are investing in improved performance, better decision-making and enhanced service delivery.

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Nandago further encouraged public institutions to view the awards as a call to action, rather than simply a competition.

On his part, Nipam executive director Heroldt Murangi said public institutions are facing increasing demands from citizens, rapid technological changes and limited resources, requiring organisations to develop agile leaders and a workforce committed to innovation. "These awards represent more than an annual recognition event. They represent a commitment to excellence," Murangi said.

Established through the Nipam Act of 2010, the institution has continued to strengthen public sector capacity through training, research, consultancy and institutional development.

"Over the years, Nipam has trained thousands of public servants across all spheres of government and partnered with ministries, offices, agencies, regional councils, local authorities and public enterprises to strengthen governance systems and improve organisational performance," Murangi said.

The awards ceremony also marked the first time the Public Sector Awards were held alongside the graduation of participants who completed nationally accredited qualifications, a milestone Nipam described as a significant step in strengthening Namibia's public service.

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