Namibia: Brama Fishing Donates Laptops to Oshilungi School

Ongwediva — The Brama Brama Fishing Company (Pty) Limited on Friday donated six laptops valued at N$60 000 to Oshilungi Combined School as part of its corporate social responsibility programme aimed at strengthening digital learning.

The chairperson of the company's corporate social responsibility initiative, Patrick Goaxub, said that Brama Brama chose to invest in education because it believes in securing the future of the Namibian children.

"We want the education of the Namibian child secured. The digital age is here, and the 21st century is here. We need to make sure that our children can conduct research, innovate in the classroom and acquire digital skills from both primary and secondary school," he said.

Goaxub said that the donation forms part of the company's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves through investments in education.

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Oshikoto governor Sacky Kathindi said that the donation will strengthen digital learning and equip learners with skills needed for the modern world.

"We live in an era where technology is transforming every aspect of our lives. Access to computers is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. Through these laptops, our learners will have greater opportunities to develop digital skills, conduct research and prepare themselves for higher education and the world of work," he said.

Kathindi encouraged the learners to make responsible use of the laptops and use them as tools for learning, innovation and personal growth.

He also called on the community to continue supporting the school, noting that the success of the children depends on collective efforts.

"As government, we remain committed to improving access to quality education and creating an environment where every child has the opportunity to succeed. Partnerships between government, the private sector and communities are essential in achieving this goal," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Oshikoto director of education, deputy director for programmes and quality assurance Tomas Kalimbo described the donation as a valuable investment in the future of the region's learners.

He said that the six laptops would strengthen teaching and learning, enhance digital literacy, support research and improve lesson preparation.

Established in 1960, Oshilungi Combined School currently has 585 learners, supported by 24 teachers and two institutional workers.

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