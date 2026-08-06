Kenya: Food Safety Fears Emerge After 15 Elephants Die in Amboseli

Andrew Wasike/Deutsche Welle
(file photo)
6 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has urged the government to launch a multi-agency investigation into the suspected cyanide poisoning that killed 15 elephants in the Amboseli ecosystem, warning that the incident could have implications beyond wildlife conservation and expose potential risks to Kenya's food supply.

KVA President Kelvin Osore said the deaths raise critical questions about food safety, public health and chemical regulation, calling for transparent investigations to establish the exact source of the cyanide.

"If the source of the cyanide is confirmed to be the tomatoes, we cannot ignore the profound public health implications of this event," he said.

"The public needs immediate, data-backed assurance not empty words that cyanide-laced produce is not circulating in local supply chains."

Last week, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) disclosed that 15 elephants died between June 24 and July 24, with preliminary laboratory tests detecting cyanide in the carcasses.

KWS said the animals are suspected to have ingested tomatoes sprayed with the toxic substance in farms located around the Kimana Sanctuary and Kuku Group Ranch areas.

Although KWS has pointed to pesticide-sprayed tomatoes as the likely source, KVA has called for investigators to examine all possible scenarios, including reports circulating on social media alleging the cyanide may have originated from illegal gold mining operations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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