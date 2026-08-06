Uganda: Amel - Alur Traditional Game Seeks National Recognition and Olympic Future

Amel, a traditional touch-and-dodge sport played among Alur communities in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is gaining renewed attention as a newly formed federation pushes for official recognition and eventual inclusion in international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Officials from the Federation of Amel Sports Association (FUASA) say their immediate priorities are to register the sport with the National Council of Sports, standardize its rules, and promote its adoption across schools and communities.

They believe formalizing Amel will not only preserve Alur cultural heritage but also create opportunities for young people through organised sports.

Amel is more than a game; it is a representation of Alur culture in motion. Played without a ball or specialised equipment, the fast-paced sport relies on speed, strategy, teamwork and tactical movement on natural playing grounds.

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The game carries deep cultural symbolism. Players move through "enemy houses" to capture "fire" and return to "burn" the opposing houses, representing courage, intelligence, teamwork and the protection of the community.

For generations, Amel has been played mainly in villages without formal rules, referees or structured competitions. FUASA officials say the lack of organisation has prevented the sport from being introduced into schools and national sporting events.

Wilfred Kumakech, FUASA Vice President for Technical and Grassroots Sports Development, said the federation is working to popularise Amel across Uganda and position it for international recognition.

"We have technical people who have assessed this sport and confirmed that it meets the requirements for national and international competition," Kumakech said.

He said the initiative is also aimed at preventing the traditional sport from disappearing.

"We have created structures at grassroots and district levels that we hope will help revive the game and prevent it from dying," he said.

FUASA President Emilio Odongo Wathum said many traditional games have remained unrecognised despite their potential to preserve culture and create opportunities.

"What triggered our approach is that some of our traditional games have never been considered sporting activities that can preserve cultural heritage while creating opportunities for young people," Wathum said.

He said the federation plans to register Amel with the National Council of Sports and introduce it in primary schools, secondary schools and institutions of higher learning.

"We plan to register this sport with the National Council of Sports for recognition and possible support, but in the long run, we want it to feature in the Olympics," Wathum said.

He appealed to district sports departments to include Amel in their sports calendars, saying the game presents a unique opportunity for cultural preservation and youth development.

Sam Kumakech Jakisa, the Ker Alur Kingdom Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, welcomed the initiative, saying formalising Amel would strengthen cultural preservation.

"We used to play Amel only for leisure and prestige. Now that it is being formalised, the kingdom will embrace it and mobilise young people to participate," Kumakech said.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Anena, the Nebbi District Sports Officer, said a number of requirements must be met before a sport can receive government recognition through the National Council of Sports.

"For a game to become a recognised sport, it needs to have a clear set of rules that govern it. Other modifications, such as expanding the playing area, can be made as the sport develops," Anena said.

He noted that the current playing area may need adjustments to accommodate highly skilled players.

"I can already see that the playing area is small. Players with high levels of fitness, such as those representing a national team, would require a wider field," he said.

Amel is officiated by two referees, with fouls attracting yellow and red cards. The playing area is divided into houses, with five houses on either side measuring 25 metres in length and 10.5 metres in width, separated by a 60-centimetre-long central lane.

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Each team consists of 10 players, with seven starters and up to three substitutes. Matches are played in a round-robin format.

A score in Amel is referred to as a "burn." A winning team earns three points, a draw earns each team one point, while a losing team receives no points.

Amel shares similarities with several ancient high-energy games played around the world that emphasise tagging, evasion and strategy rather than ball play. These include Kho Kho in India, Kabaddi in South Asia, and Abaula or Chibaula games found in parts of Southern and Central Africa.

As modern lifestyles continue to push traditional games toward extinction, Amel advocates say reviving the sport is about more than competition -- it is about preserving identity, unity and cultural heritage.

FUASA hopes to pass on Amel's legacy to future generations, transforming it from a village pastime into a regulated national sport with the potential to reach the global stage.