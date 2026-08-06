Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Restores Harare-London Flight Schedule As Fares Increase

Air Zimbabwe says normal operations have resumed on its Harare-London route following a series of disruptions that forced the national carrier to cancel and reschedule flights over the past week.

Last Friday, the airline cancelled Flight UM724, which was scheduled to depart Harare for Gatwick Airport in London, with reports indicating a pilot had fallen ill.

Two days later, Air Zimbabwe postponed another scheduled Harare-London service, citing an operational disruption that affected both Flight UM724 and its return service, UM725.

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In a statement, the airline reaffirmed its commitment to providing a reliable service.

"Your understanding, patience, and continued loyalty have been deeply appreciated during this period. Air Zimbabwe remains steadfastly committed to building a safe, reliable, and efficient Harare-London service that meets the expectations of our passengers and serves Zimbabwe's broader economic and strategic interests."

The airline confirmed that Wednesday night's Flight UM724 departed for London as scheduled and urged passengers travelling on subsequent flights to proceed with their travel plans and report for check-in at least three hours before departure.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all passengers and stakeholders affected by the recent disruption," the airline said.

The resumption of normal operations comes as ticket prices on the route have increased following the end of the airline's promotional fares.

A one-way ticket on the Harare-London route is now selling for about US$790, up from the introductory promotional fare of approximately US$495, while return fares have risen to around US$1,412, from about US$900.

Air Zimbabwe recently relaunched the Harare-London route after an absence of several years.

The service had been suspended due to a combination of financial challenges at the national airline and evolving European regulatory requirements, which effectively kept Air Zimbabwe out of United Kingdom and European Union airspace since 2017.