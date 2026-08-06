Zimbabwean Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Two Women in UK Nightclub

6 August 2026
263Chat (Harare)

A Zimbabwean man has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women after grabbing them and rubbing himself against them without their consent at a nightclub in Norwich, England.

Komborero Sibanda, 39, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault following a trial at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

The offences took place at Mojo's Nightclub on Prince of Wales Road during the early hours of 25 May last year.

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The court heard that Sibanda approached one of the women on the dancefloor, placed his hands on her hips, grabbed her buttocks and ground his hips against her in a sexually provocative manner despite being told to stop.

Prosecutor Holly Postle said Sibanda later targeted a second woman, pulling her towards him and repeating the same behaviour without her consent.

His conduct was reported to security staff by customers at the nightclub leading to his arrest.

In a victim impact statement read before the court, one of the women said the incident had profoundly affected her.

She said the assault had damaged her "sense of safety and self-confidence" and added that she struggled to come to terms with Sibanda's failure to admit responsibility or show remorse, leaving her feeling she had "been dismissed".

Sibanda, who lives in Rimer Close, Norwich, denied the charges but was convicted after a trial.

A further allegation that he assaulted a female member of the nightclub's door staff was not pursued after prosecutors offered no evidence on that count.

The magistrates sentenced Sibanda to a 12-month community order which includes 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register and ordered to pay £414 in court costs.

The court heard that Sibanda, a father of two originally from Zimbabwe had previously worked as a carer but is currently unemployed after his work visa expired.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Anthony Nowacki said his client had expressed remorse following his conviction.

"He is now extremely remorseful and sorry for what he did and wants to apologise," Nowacki told the court.

"He is ashamed and wants to set a better example for his children."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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