Namibia: Govt Gives Gideon Mandate

The terms of reference are clear for newly appointed Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) vice-chancellor Professor Frednard Gideon: ensure the institution remains a strategic national asset and continues contributing to the country's development agenda.

"Our country stands at one of the most defining moments since independence," deputy education minister Dino Ballotti said during Gideon's unveiling ceremony on Tuesday.

Ballotti emphasised that Gideon's appointment comes at a critical time for the country and added that higher education institutions, government and industry need to work together to unlock Namibia's potential.

Ballotti then cited opportunities in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, oil and gas, and space science.

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Nust chancellor and former National Assembly Speaker Peter Hitjitevi Katjavivi welcomed Gideon to the helm of the university as he explained that the institution is entering a new dawn. He encouraged the new vice-chancellor to build on the foundations laid by his predecessors while promoting cooperation across the institution.

"No single person builds a university alone," said Katjavivi, explaining that the success of the institution depends on teamwork, mutual respect and a shared commitment to advancing knowledge, innovation and graduate development.

In his inaugural remarks, Gideon pledged to transform Nust into Africa's leading university of science and technology, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and sustainable national impact.

"Our nation looks to us for solutions, industry looks to us for innovation, communities look to us for hope, and young people look to us for opportunities," said Gideon.

He said the university must move beyond generating knowledge for its own sake and become a university that develops solutions for Namibia, Africa and the world.

Outgoing Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andrew Niikondo expressed confidence in Gideon's vision to position the institution as a leading driver of innovation, industrialisation and national development.

"I have every confidence that under your leadership, NUST will continue to grow to greater heights," he said.

Niikondo served as the Acting Vice Chancellor from October 2025.

-Nampa