South Africa: Media Statement - Social Services Committee Engages the South African National Aids Council

press release

The Select Committee on Social Services has called for coordinated, adequately funded action to confront HIV and STI infections, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, poverty and gender-based violence.

The call follows a briefing by the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) this week. SANAC briefed the committee on the country's HIV and STI trends, with a focus on the drivers of dual infections and their link to teenage pregnancy. The briefing also outlined prevention measures aimed at reducing new HIV and STI infections, curbing teenage pregnancies and strengthening targeted interventions for young people and vulnerable communities.

Members welcomed the presentation, but made it clear that South Africa's response cannot be limited to the health sector when poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence and substance abuse continue to deepen vulnerability in communities. Members sought clarity on SANAC's funding model, its capacity to coordinate a national multi-sectoral response and the support it requires from Parliament to strengthen accountability, implementation and impact.

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The committee requested SANAC to provide it with a clear account of its resources, the extent of government support and funding gaps so that the committee can determine what intervention may be required to strengthen the country's HIV, TB and STI response. The committee emphasised the need for bold youth-centred interventions that speak directly to young people, encourage informed choices, delay risky sexual activity and place equal responsibility on boys and girls in preventing HIV, STIs and teenage pregnancy. Members emphasised that HIV prevention requires a genuine whole-of-society approach involving communities, families, schools, traditional leaders, civil society, faith-based organisations, law enforcement agencies and all spheres of government.

The committee also raised concern about the reduction and defunding of community outreach programmes and warned that weakened prevention campaigns leave vulnerable communities exposed. Members highlighted the critical role of home-based care workers and called for greater attention to resource constraints and stipend-related challenges affecting frontline workers. They also asked SANAC about its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to address statutory rape and intergenerational relationships, which continue to contribute significantly to teenage pregnancy and HIV infections among young women.

SANAC explained that South Africa's response is built on a combination prevention model that integrates biomedical, behavioural and structural interventions. The organisation said this includes comprehensive sexuality education, integrated sexual and reproductive health services, advanced HIV prevention technologies, behaviour change interventions and community engagement programmes involving parents and caregivers. It stressed that no young person is left behind, including the boy child.

The functionality of AIDS Councils across the country received considerable attention from Members. SANAC informed the committee that while eight Provincial Councils on AIDS were classified as functional during the fourth quarter of 2025/26, three had already deteriorated to semi-functional status by the first quarter of 2026/27 due largely to political transitions, irregular meetings and resource constraints. District AIDS Councils performed relatively well, with 39 of the 46 structures classified as functional. At the same time, Local AIDS Councils remain the weakest part of the system due to insufficient staffing, funding and support.

Members heard that SANAC lacks statutory authority because it was established through a Cabinet decision rather than legislation enacted by Parliament. According to SANAC, this limits its ability to enforce compliance, secure dedicated funding and ensure accountability across sectors. The organisation therefore asked the committee to support the National Multi-Sector Policy Framework, ring-fenced coordination funding and stronger political support for AIDS Councils.

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Committee Chairperson, Ms Desery Fienies, welcomed the presentation and acknowledged SANAC's challenges. "The committee appreciates the detailed and honest engagement from SANAC. Members have highlighted critical issues relating to adolescent HIV infections, teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, poverty, substance abuse, youth-friendly healthcare services and the sustainability of community-based programmes. These challenges require coordinated action across all sectors of society if we are to protect vulnerable communities and reduce new HIV infections," said Ms Fienies.