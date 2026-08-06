Ethiopia Red Cross Society Calls for Stronger Local African Resource Mobilization

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Red Cross Society has called for stronger local resource mobilization in order to reduce dependence on foreign funding.

Speaking at the African National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Consultative Meeting of Presidents and Secretaries-General in Nairobi, Ethiopian Red Cross Society President Abera Tola said the societies must gradually reduce their dependence on foreign funding and strengthen local resource mobilization mechanisms.

The President added that the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) aims to generate about 80 percent of its resources from domestic sources by the time it marks its centenary in nine years.

According to him, ERCS has increased locally mobilized resources from about 4 million US dollars in 2022 to 10 million US dollars through digital fundraising initiatives, membership contributions, public-private partnerships and commercial ventures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The society has also introduced digital resource mapping systems, strengthened asset management processes and expanded technology-based fundraising platforms, improving transparency while enhancing the organization's ability to attract support from local communities and businesses.

As part of its efforts to build sustainable financing, the ERCS has established a pharmacy network that provides affordable medicines while generating revenue for the organization.

It is also pursuing partnerships in food production, manufacturing, and other social enterprises to diversify its revenue sources, the President elaborated.

Abera further said the organization has shifted from a traditional management system to a transformative leadership approach centered on long-term vision, innovation, and accountability.

Moreover, "the organization increased the number of active projects from 15 to 40, while simultaneously expanding its program budget from about 10 million Swiss francs to 30 million Swiss francs."

As a result, the number of beneficiaries has grown to nearly three million people.

The discussions at the African National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Consultative Meeting of Presidents and Secretaries-General focused on domestic resource mobilization, volunteer management and financial sustainability as African humanitarian organizations respond to declining foreign aid, according to Dawan Africa.

The participants emphasized that sustainable humanitarian action will increasingly depend on stronger domestic resource mobilization, partnerships and locally driven solutions, with Ethiopia's experience offering practical lessons for Red Cross and Red Crescent societies across Africa.