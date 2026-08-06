Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates New Terminal At Bahir Dar Int'l Airport

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated a new terminal at Bahir Dar Dejazmach Belay Zeleke International Airport, marking a pivotal milestone for one of Ethiopia's primary aviation gateways.

The modern facility is set to dramatically enhance the regional transport landscape and serve as an engine for economic growth.

Reflecting on the achievement, Prime Minister Abiy noted that the project represents far more than upgraded infrastructure.

He described the terminal as a powerful symbol of resilience, recovery, and forward-looking investment.

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The expanded terminal boosts overall passenger capacity and modernizes the airport's surrounding infrastructure, incorporating upgraded aircraft facilities, improved access roads, and enhanced passenger amenities.

Coupled with ongoing urban transformation projects across Bahir Dar, the newly expanded facility positions the city as a crucial hub for both domestic and international air travel.

The Prime Minister, addressing officials, community elders, and residents during the inaugural event, reflected on Bahir Dar's rich heritage, describing it as a city blessed with extraordinary natural beauty and history.

He emphasized its legacy as a vital trade bridge connecting regions like Shewa and Welega to the northern expanses of Gondar for over a century.

Highlighting recent projets such as the Gorgora Resort, Felge Ghion, and the enhanced maritime transport on Lake Tana underscore the area's massive tourism potential, Prime Minister Abiy noted.

He observed that strategic public investments alongside growing private sector initiatives are revitalizing access to the region's historical islands and cultural heritage sites.

Beyond tourism, PM Abiy pointed to broader infrastructural strides, including the establishment of an industrial park, top-tier intra-city road designs, iconic bridges, ongoing corridor development, and an upcoming stadium in Bahir Dar.

He also commended the judicial reforms undertaken by the Amhara Regional Supreme Court, praising its deployment of virtual courtroom systems to streamline access to justice across the region.

As the country's second-largest airport terminal after Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the new facility stands as a major victory for Ethiopian Airlines, the Amhara region, and the nation as a whole, he elaborated.

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However, Prime Minister Abiy stressed that sustaining this momentum relies heavily on addressing two fundamental pillars through continuous efforts.

The first critical imperative involves expanding municipal revenue to maintain and build upon these investments.

Despite hosting premier infrastructure, Bahir Dar city currently ranks seventh among Ethiopian cities in revenue generation, he stated.

To keep new green spaces, corridor developments, and public services operating seamlessly, local financial capacity must grow to reflect the city's modern stance, transforming Bahir Dar into an economically self-sustaining hub for visitors and investors alike, he added.

The second indispensable requirement is preserving regional peace, without which long-term economic prosperity and vibrant tourism cannot flourish, the PM stressed.