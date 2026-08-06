Uganda: Private Schools Launch Seven Million Tree Campaign to Restore Environment

Private education stakeholders have launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign aimed at restoring Uganda's environment through the planting of seven million trees across the country.

The campaign was launched along the banks of River Nyamwamba in Kasese District as part of activities marking 33 years since the liberalisation of Uganda's education sector.

The initiative brings together schools, learners, teachers and surrounding communities in efforts to restore degraded ecosystems, protect water sources, reduce soil erosion and strengthen resilience against climate change.

Organisers said River Nyamwamba was selected as the launch site because of its history of destructive floods and severe riverbank degradation, making it a symbol of the urgent need for environmental restoration.

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Speaking during the launch, National Private Educational Institutions Association (NAPEA) Chairperson Hasadu Kirabira said schools have a responsibility that extends beyond academic instruction and should play an active role in protecting the environment.

"This campaign is not only about planting trees; it is about securing the future of our children and our country. Every school should become a champion of environmental conservation by planting and nurturing trees in their communities," Kirabira said.

He urged private schools across Uganda to actively participate in the campaign, saying environmental conservation requires joint efforts from learners, teachers, parents and local leaders.

Kirabira said the seven million trees, if properly maintained, will contribute to restoring degraded landscapes, protecting water sources and reducing the impact of climate change.

The campaign is part of broader efforts by private education institutions to promote sustainable development and encourage young people to become custodians of Uganda's natural resources.

Stakeholders said involving schools in environmental conservation will help instil a culture of responsibility among learners while creating long-term benefits for communities.

They expressed optimism that the initiative will contribute to restoring degraded ecosystems, improving biodiversity and inspiring more Ugandans to embrace conservation practices.