Namibia: Grootfontein Trumpets Excellence

The Municipality of Grootfontein is basking in the glory of its recent achievement at the 2025/2026 Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (Nipam) Public Sector Awards, where it was awarded the Silver Award after securing second place in the Local Authorities category.

The awards ceremony, which was held in Windhoek last week, recognised institutions that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, professionalism, good governance and excellence in public service. In the Local Authorities category, the City of Windhoek claimed first place, Grootfontein second and Ondangwa Town Council received third place.

Municipal spokesperson Luke Salomo expressed pride in the municipality's achievement, saying the recognition reflects the collective efforts of the council, management and every employee who continues to serve residents with dedication despite the challenges facing local government.

"This award is a testament to the resilience, commitment and teamwork of our employees and leadership. Despite financial, operational and service delivery challenges experienced by many local authorities, Grootfontein Municipality has remained focused on good governance, accountability, integrity, proactiveness and teamwork. These are not just our core values; they guide every decision we make in serving our community," said Salomo.

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Salomo further highlighted that the award underscores the importance of continuous performance evaluation, strengthening institutional capacity, and implementing practical solutions that enhance service delivery for residents and stakeholders alike.

"Our achievements belong to the people of Grootfontein. Their continued support inspires us to improve every day and remain committed to our vision of 'to be the living foundation for prosperity for all by 2030'. While we celebrate this important milestone, we also recognise that there is still more work to be done. We remain committed to delivering efficient, transparent and people-centred municipal services that improve the quality of life for all our residents," he said.

The Silver Award reflects the municipality's unwavering commitment to its core values of proactiveness, integrity, teamwork and accountability (PITA), while reinforcing its determination to strengthen governance, enhance service delivery and promote sustainable local development.

"The Grootfontein municipality extends its sincere appreciation to residents, stakeholders, development partners and the wider community for their continued trust and support. We remain dedicated to building on this achievement and ensuring that quality service delivery remains at the centre of its work," said Salomo.