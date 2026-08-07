Malawi: Four Accused of Murdering Medical Stores Supervisor Give Evidence

The High Court's Criminal Division in Lilongwe heard defence testimony on Thursday in the case of four men charged with murdering Belington Mkumba, a 45-year-old Inventory Supervisor at Central Medical Stores.

Justice Nzondi Mvula had earlier ruled that the accused had a case to answer, clearing the way for the defence to formally open proceedings, with all four men taking the stand as witnesses in their own trial.

The first defendant was the sole witness to give evidence during today's hearing, with the remaining three set to present their accounts at a later date.

The court was told Mkumba was found lying outside his home on the night of February 18, 2023, at around 11pm, roughly six metres from his parked vehicle, with visible injuries to his body.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, having succumbed to his injuries before medics could save him.

After hearing testimony from the first accused, the court adjourned proceedings until August 10, 2026, when the remaining three defendants are expected to continue presenting their defence.

The State is being represented in the case by Senior State Advocates Grace Shaba and Luckia Kassim from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.