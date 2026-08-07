South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Runs From Parliament As World Cup R31-Mil Probe Begins

4 August 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Leah Potgieter MP

Today, Minister Gayton McKenzie was meant to account to Parliament and South Africa for the R31-million spent on his FIFA World Cup luxury jaunt.

Instead McKenzie appeared for earlier matters, and when the World Cup spending probe began, McKenzie left the room, and did not come back.

The DA sees this as blatant absconding of his legal duty to account to Parliament. It is an act of defiance, and shows that he has something to hide.

The spending of R31-million of taxpayer money on his luxury FIFA World Cup trip, is unacceptable.

Running from Parliament is unforgiveable.

The DA will now turn to invoke Parliamentary processes to secure Minister McKenzie's attendance and get his answers.

He can run, but he cannot hide from this. South Africa demands answers.

Read the original article on DA.

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