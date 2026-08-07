Zimbabwe: Kelsea Tafirenyika Remains in Custody As Court Defers Bail Ruling

The bail hearing for socialite Kelsea Tadiwa Tafirenyika (22) who is charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs following a police raid on her Greystone Park residence commenced at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Tafirenyika appeared before Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa. Her case was merged with that of co-accused Isaac Arab Jassub.

The pair is being represented by Malvern Mapako.

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The State, represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail on the grounds that Tafirenyika and Jassub pose a flight risk and are likely to commit similar offenses if released.

Allegations are that on August 4, 2026, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare received a tip-off that Tafirenyika was dealing in Pethidine at her home.

At around 8:00 PM that evening, officers proceeded to Edgehill Close, Greystone Park, Harare.

Upon entering Tafirenyika's bedroom, detectives found her seated on her bed counting ampoules.

Officers identified themselves and initially seized 8 ampoules of Fresenius Pethidine, 10 ampoules of Verpat Pethidine and seven 1ml ampoules of Fresenius Morphine Sulphate.

A search of her bedroom drawers revealed an additional 72 ampoules of Verpat Pethidine, 64 ampoules of Fresenius Pethidine and 43 ampoules of Morphine Sulphate leading to her arrest.

Detectives also searched her white Lamborghini recovering five rolls of dagga from the driver's armrest.

Tafirenyika was taken into custody at CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare alongside the seized drugs which are valued at US$204.

The matter was rolled over to Friday.