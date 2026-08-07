Congo-Kinshasa: Armed Men Threaten, Rob Exiled DR Congo Journalist in Uganda

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Ugandan authorities to ensure the safety of exiled Congolese journalist John Zihindula Bwirabwanda, whose Ugandan home was broken into by armed men who threatened to kill him for posting news on social media.

"It is shocking that Congolese journalist John Zihindula Bwirabwanda has been unable to escape the violent repercussions of war reporting, despite fleeing his homeland to live in exile hundreds of kilometers away in Uganda," said CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal. "Ugandan authorities must promptly locate and hold accountable John Zihindula Bwirabwanda's assailants and take urgent steps to make sure that he is not subjected to yet more death threats, or worse."

The number of journalists fleeing the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has soared since Rwanda-backed M23 and Congo River Alliance (AFC) rebels took control of major urban centers in North and South Kivu provinces in early 2025. Combatants on both sides have used violence and threats to prevent reporting.

Zihindula told CPJ that two men in balaclavas with knives and a third carrying a machete broke into his home at about 2 a.m. on August 1, and threatened to kill him. He said one spoke Lingala, which is widely used in the DRC, while the others spoke Uganda's Luganda language.

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Two attackers asked, "Are you the journalist?" while a third told Zihindula that his life was in danger and warned him to stop posting regularly on social media.

Zihindula, who worked for the local community-based station Radio Svein in rebel-controlled Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu, continues to publish news from the DRC on social media. He moved to Uganda in April after repeated arrest threats from the M23/AFC.

Zihindula said the men stole his computer, phones, money and a briefcase containing his immigration documents.

Before leaving, the men told Zihindula, "God is on your side because we didn't come for the money but to kill you -- and know that we will be back."

Two of Zihindula's neighbors, who spoke to the CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals, confirmed the incident.

Zihindula told CPJ that he reported the attack that day to the local council chairperson, who gave him a letter, which CPJ reviewed, to ask the police to open an investigation. The police came to his home to assess the situation hours later, he said.

The local council chairperson told CPJ by phone on August 5 that he was not aware of the status of the police investigation but he intended to follow up, noting that Zihindula was living under very difficult circumstances.

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When CPJ called the local police station on August 6, the officer who answered said they could only comment once the investigation was completed.

CPJ is not giving details of the location of the incident for security reasons.