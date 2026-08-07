Zimbabwe: Dynamos Miss CAF Confederation Cup for Second Straight Year Over Debt Issue

Dynamos FC will not participate in the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup after being omitted from the list of clubs registered for the competition, despite qualifying by winning the 2025 Chibuku Super Cup.

The Glamour Boys had been expected to represent Zimbabwe in Africa's second-tier inter-club competition. Still, their absence from CAF's list of participating teams means they will not feature in Thursday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Reports indicate that Dynamos' omission could be linked to a complaint lodged with FIFA by former coach Saul Chaminuka over an outstanding debt allegedly owed by the club.

Dynamos have not issued an official statement explaining their absence from the competition.

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The latest setback means DeMbare will miss the CAF Confederation Cup for the second successive season.

Last year, the Harare giants withdrew from the competition despite qualifying, citing financial challenges, and requested to be excused from participating.

Meanwhile, Premier Soccer League champions Scottland FC have been confirmed by CAF as Zimbabwe's representatives in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.

Mabvirawira will make their debut in Africa's premier club competition after clinching the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

The CAF inter-club competition draws are scheduled to take place in Cairo on Thursday afternoon, with Scottland set to learn their preliminary-round opponents, while Dynamos remain on the sidelines pending clarification on their omission.