Uganda: Govt Gives Striking Medical Interns One-Week Ultimatum As Boycott Escalates

The Ministry of Health has ordered medical interns to report to their designated training hospitals by August 14 or forfeit their internship placements, deepening a standoff with interns who have vowed to continue boycotting deployment over what they describe as poor welfare and working conditions.

In a general notice, the ministry maintained that the official reporting date for the 2026/2027 internship year remained August 3 and directed all internship training centres to submit final returns of interns who report by the August 14 deadline.

"Any intern who does not report to their designated internship training center on or before 14 August 2026 shall be deemed to have forfeited placement for the 2026/2027 internship year," the ministry said.

The directive comes as the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) insists it will not suspend the boycott that began on Monday, arguing that the government has failed to address longstanding concerns over interns' welfare.

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In a statement issued Wednesday, the federation accused the Ministry of Health of attempting to compel interns to report for duty without providing clarity on facilitation and working conditions.

"The boycott of the medical internship that started on Monday, August 3, 2026, will continue as long as the government refuses to listen to our concerns," FUMI said.

The interns say they are expected to work shifts lasting more than 36 hours without accommodation, meals, transport, airtime or other facilitation necessary to perform their duties.

FUMI also accused the ministry of delaying action despite commitments reportedly made by the Vice President and the Prime Minister on the floor of Parliament to resolve the matter.

According to the federation, a recent meeting with ministry officials did not yield a resolution because the ministry maintained that the issues raised require a Cabinet decision.

"It was never about finding an agreement between medical interns and the Ministry of Health. It was about laying down our grievances for them to take to higher authorities," the statement said.

The association warned that the boycott has already disrupted service delivery in public hospitals and could escalate if the government fails to respond.

"It is not in our best interest to stay home, but as long as the Ministry cannot commit to answering our genuine concerns, they should expect a bigger wave of laying down tools," the federation said.

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FUMI warned that the industrial action could spread beyond medical interns to include Senior House Officers, medical students and senior health professionals, and could be accompanied by public demonstrations and social media campaigns highlighting challenges in Uganda's health sector.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health directed all internship training centres to conduct induction and orientation before interns begin clinical work and instructed coordinators to verify and submit records of all interns who report for duty.

The ministry also prohibited transfers or swaps of internship stations, warning interns against engaging individuals who claim they can facilitate deployment changes and urging them to report such cases to the Uganda Police Force.

While maintaining its reporting deadline, the ministry said it would continue engaging relevant stakeholders on matters concerning the welfare of medical interns.

The dispute has left the government under increasing pressure to resolve the impasse before the August 14 deadline, with hospitals already reporting disruptions to service delivery as newly deployed interns stay away from their assigned training centres.