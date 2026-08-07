Nigeria: Bauchi Declares Cholera Outbreak, Records 398 Suspected Cases, 16 Deaths

The Bauchi State Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has officially declared a cholera outbreak following the confirmation of laboratory-tested cases and a rise in infections across the state.

The ministry disclosed that as of July 31, 2026, Bauchi State had recorded 398 suspected cholera cases across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs), with 16 deaths, representing a 4 per cent case fatality rate.

According to the ministry, the six most affected LGAs are Toro with 231 cases, Alkaleri and Kirfi with 46 cases each, Ganjuwa with 21 cases, while Bauchi and Tafawa Balewa LGAs have recorded 14 cases each.

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The declaration was contained in an outbreak notification titled "Declaration of Cholera Outbreak in Bauchi State," signed by the Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam, and addressed to development partners and donor agencies. The document was dated August 1, 2026, and made available to journalists on Thursday.

According to the notification, the declaration followed an increase in reported cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) and laboratory confirmation of cholera cases.

"The Bauchi State Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to inform the general public and our development partners that, following an increase in reported cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) and the laboratory confirmation of cholera cases, the Honourable Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, based on the recommendation of the State Epidemiology Team and the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, has officially declared a cholera outbreak in the state," the document read.

"Cholera Situation Analysis. As of 31 July 2026, the State has recorded 398 suspected cholera cases across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs). 16 mortalities have been recorded with a case fatality rate of (4%). The six (6) most affected LGAs are Toro (231 cases); Alkaleri (46 cases); Kirfi (46 cases); Ganjuwa (21 cases); Bauchi (14 cases); and Tafawa Balewa LGA (14 cases)," Dambam added.

Dr. Dambam said the declaration was made in line with the International Health Regulations (2005), the National Technical Guidelines for Cholera Preparedness and Response, and the public health emergency management procedures of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He further disclosed that laboratory investigations had confirmed active cholera transmission in the state.

"To date, six PCR-confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 Ogawa have been identified. These laboratory findings provide definitive evidence of cholera transmission in the state," he said.

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The commissioner noted that in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the confirmation of six PCR-positive cases, coupled with the increasing number of suspected cases across multiple LGAs, fulfilled the epidemiological and laboratory requirements for the official declaration of a cholera outbreak.

He said the Bauchi State Government had activated a coordinated multisectoral response covering governance and coordination, disease surveillance, laboratory services, case management, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), infection prevention and control, logistics, as well as risk communication and community engagement.

According to him, Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to the affected LGAs, treatment centres have been strengthened, and essential medical supplies have been mobilised to support the ongoing response.

Dr. Dambam appealed to development partners and donor agencies to support the state government's efforts by providing resources and technical expertise to ensure an effective and coordinated response to contain the outbreak.