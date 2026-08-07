Malawi: MCP MP Warns Rural Malawi Risks Being Left Behind in Switch Away From Cheques - Unless Govt Fixes Patchy Internet

An opposition MP has issued a stark warning that Malawi's rural communities could be left stranded by the country's dramatic shift away from cheques, unless the government urgently addresses patchy internet access and high bank charges.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Peter Dimba raised the concerns during a parliamentary debate on the Financial Crimes (Amendment) Bill, which strips out all references to cheques from the country's financial crimes legislation as part of the nationwide move towards digital banking.

While backing the bill, Dimba used his contribution to press government on the practical challenges many ordinary Malawians - particularly those in rural areas - are likely to face as cheques disappear for good.

He called on authorities to improve network connectivity, expand digital infrastructure, roll out public awareness campaigns in rural communities, and slash bank charges, warning that without these measures, the transition to digital payments risked leaving swathes of the population behind.

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Bill No. 19 of 2026 was passed by parliament this week, formally aligning the law with Malawi's shift away from physical cheques towards electronic banking systems.

Presenting the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report, Co-Chairperson on Legal Affairs and Budget Sosten Gwengwe told MPs the bill removed references to cheques and bearer negotiable instruments, adding that ongoing financial sector reforms were expected to drive down the cost of digital transactions.

Seconding the report, Mulanje Pasani MP Marium Ajida warned that failing to update the law could have created legal chaos, with the principal Act at risk of retaining outdated references to cheques even after government had already discontinued their use.

Winding up the debate, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha thanked MPs for backing the bill, while stressing that government and the Reserve Bank of Malawi must now work together to ensure the country's digital financial infrastructure is secure, reliable and accessible to all Malawians - including those in the country's most remote areas.

The bill forms part of a wave of financial sector reforms passed by parliament in recent weeks, as authorities push to modernise Malawi's banking system and drag its financial laws into the digital age.