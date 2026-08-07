Gambia: MCA Reports 121 Medical Products Failed Quality Tests in 2024

A total of 121 medical products failed post-shipment quality testing in 2024, according to the Medicines Control Agency (MCA).

The findings are contained in the agency's 2024 activity report, which was presented to the National Assembly's Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) for scrutiny and consideration.

According to the report, the MCA tested 281 medical products during the year. Of these, 247 were shipped from India, 27 from Ghana and seven from Pakistan.

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The agency said 192 products from India, 23 from Ghana and all seven products from Pakistan passed post-shipment quality testing.

It added that 55 products from India and four from Ghana failed the tests, while no products from Pakistan failed.

The report states that the failure rates were 22.3% for products from India, 14.8% for those from Ghana and 0.0% for Pakistan, giving an overall failure rate of 22.1%.

According to the MCA, India accounted for the majority of product failures.

"India accounted for the majority of product failures (55 out of 62; 88.7%), indicating that products from this source remain a higher-risk category requiring continued regulatory attention. Products sourced from Pakistan showed full compliance, while products from Ghana showed a smaller proportion of failures," the agency said.

The MCA said the findings demonstrate the importance of maintaining both pre-shipment and post-shipment testing.

"Overall, the findings reinforce the importance of maintaining both pre-shipment and post-shipment testing as complementary controls for early detection of substandard products and safeguarding public health," the report states.

"The results further highlight the need for targeted regulatory interventions, including enhanced supplier verification, risk-based prioritisation of sampling and testing, and strengthened engagement with exporting manufacturers associated with repeated non-compliance," it added.

The agency said its quality control oversight expanded in 2024 through the continued implementation of pre-shipment and post-shipment testing programmes, the use of mini-lab screening and strengthened collaboration with international quality control institutions.

On pharmacovigilance, the MCA said principal investigators are required to report all serious adverse events within 24 hours under the current regulatory framework.

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According to the report, the Directorate of Clinical Trials and Pharmacovigilance received 26 adverse-event reports nationwide in 2024.

"Of these, 11 were categorised as Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), and 15 were identified as Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR). All reports were reviewed internally by the Directorate and subsequently uploaded into VigiFlow for submission to the Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) in Sweden," the report states.

The Medicines Control Agency is responsible for regulating medicines and other health products in The Gambia. Its annual activity report was presented to the Finance and Public Accounts Committee as part of the committee's oversight of public institutions.