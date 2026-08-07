Namibia: Roads Authority Reviews Western Bypass Safety After Series of Fatal Crashes

The Roads Authority (RA) says it is conducting a thorough review of the safety of the Western Bypass road in Windhoek, following concerns from the public about the road's condition.

Concerns follow two accidents on Monday involving trucks that claimed the life of a driver, with one seriously injured, while 46 head of cattle also died.

The two accidents add to a number of other crashes that have happened on the bypass. On Sunday night, a 51-year-old man driving a sedan vehicle struck and killed an unidentified pedestrian after changing lanes to overtake another vehicle just beyond a bridge. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway.

In July, a vehicle plunged off a Western Bypass bridge, leaving the driver with minor injuries. A collision involving two vehicles occurred in June after the newly installed speed humps became operational. No fatalities were reported.

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The recent incidents involving trucks raised concerns over the safety of the road, with members of parliament and road users blaming the crashes on the Western Bypass on sharp curves, a steep descent where road works are taking place and what they described as inadequate road planning, labelling it as an accident hotspot.

RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon says the authority has taken note of the concerns and will review the road's safety.

"We take these concerns seriously and are currently conducting an assessment of the existing traffic management and safety measures in place," she says.

Fillemon says the RA is working closely with relevant parties to establish the facts surrounding the crashes and determine whether additional measures are needed to improve safety at the site.

Road user Thomas Nakanyala says the road is generally in good condition, but its sharp curves and the steep descent limit drivers' visibility to see what is ahead.

"If a pedestrian is crossing and you can't see them, you are likely to hit them," he says.

The problem, he says, are the "many speedhumps" on the road, adding that they create challenges for motorists.

He adds that the presence of residential areas along the route means pedestrians frequently cross the road, increasing the risk of accidents.

Another driver, Chefe Jonas, says the road's steep descent makes it prone to accidents especially when drivers do not exercise caution.

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"Some drivers are careful while others are careless," he says.

Truck driver Ananias Fillemon says the steep section forms part of a temporary road and poses a risk mainly to motorists who ignore road signs.

"If you are driving at 100 km/h, you will lose control. It's only dangerous for those who speed," he says.