Ethiopian Govt Cracks Down On Corrupt Officials, Businesspersons

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopia is taking decisive measures against individuals, organizations, and networks accused of undermining the ongoing macroeconomic reform through corruption, illegal economic activities, and misuse of national resources.

Briefing the media today, Government Communication Service Minister, Enatalem Melese, said the government has taken action against actors engaged in economic sabotage, including activities that contributed to foreign currency shortages, inflationary pressures, contraband trade, and artificial shortages of essential goods.

The Minister noted that Ethiopia has registered significant development achievements through sustained efforts despite various domestic and global challenges.

However, she said corruption and illegality remain major challenges affecting the country's development.

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According to her, illegal activities have been carried out by organized networks involving different sectors, including the business community, public enterprises, government structures, and individuals.

"These entities infiltrated the financial and commercial systems to commit severe economic sabotage aimed at destabilizing the home-grown economic reform," Enatalem said.

Coordinated operations by government and law enforcement institutions have helped disrupt such activities and establish accountability.

The Minister disclosed that warnings were issued to owners of 13 supplier organizations accused of withholding basic consumer goods to create artificial shortages and increase prices, while more than 7,000 business establishments and warehouses involved in illegal activities were sealed.

Regarding financial crimes, Enatalem said 169 Ethiopian and foreign nationals involved in illegal money transfers, hawala activities, and black-market currency transactions were brought before the law.

She added that 36 individuals accused of fraudulently withdrawing money from Commercial Bank of Ethiopia customer accounts were arrested and their accounts frozen.

The Minister further said seven cryptocurrency applications used as cover for illegal transactions were blocked from operating in the country, while legal action was taken against 29 exporters who failed to repatriate foreign currency earnings after exporting goods.

Enatalem also said action was taken against 38 betting enterprises accused of concealing customer data to evade taxes, hide revenue, and facilitate illicit financial flows. Their owners were taken into custody and the bank accounts of the enterprises were frozen.

In the mining sector, 183 individuals, including government officials, security sector leaders, producers, and foreign nationals, faced legal action over illegal gold trading and smuggling activities. Illegal gold, gold-processing equipment, foreign currencies, and firearms were seized.

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The Minister further stated that 38 officials involved in illegal fuel-related activities faced accountability, while more than 650 individuals, fuel stations, and supplier companies were investigated over illegal fuel trade.

Measures were also taken against Ministry of Agriculture officials accused of facilitating the procurement of substandard and expired fertilizer, while four senior officials of the Ethiopian Electric Power were held accountable over unauthorized power sales agreements with 36 data-mining companies.

In the overseas employment sector, eight officials and employees accused of corruption were taken into custody, alongside 44 brokers and traffickers involved in illegal human trafficking activities.

Operations in the revenue and customs sector identified 109 suspects accused of reducing tax assessments, processing fraudulent invoices, and deleting system data, of whom 91 have been arrested.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to combating corruption and theft, Enatalem said "the government is committed to eradicating theft by deploying modern working procedures and building a disciplined leadership."

The Minister called on citizens to support efforts against corruption by exposing illegal practices, refusing to offer bribes for lawful services and avoiding cooperation with illegal actors.