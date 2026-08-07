Zimbabwe: 'I Am Zanu-PF' - AFM President Madawo Declares Allegiance to Ruling Party, Backs Mnangagwa's Extended Rule

Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe president Amon Madawo has publicly declared his allegiance to the ruling ZANU PF party, raising fresh questions over the political neutrality of church leaders.

Madawo made the remarks on Thursday during celebrations marking the completion of the AFM Vineyard Assembly church building in Norton, where he praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his financial support towards the project.

Construction of the church began in 2009 but reportedly stalled before Mnangagwa intervened to support the project. According to church leader Madawo, Mnangagwa donated US$300,400, as well as a bus and a top-of-the-range vehicle, to help complete the development. In June, the President also presented Madawo with a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series ZX as a personal gift.

The donation follows another US$1 million donation to the church's youth department made in April by ZANU PF Central Committee member, businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

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Speaking after the celebrations, Madawo said he was a member of the ruling party and criticised those opposed to ZANU PF.

"I'm a ZANU PF member. If you're not a ZANU PF then what are you? Musi uno ndaiparidza kune imwe church ndikati munyika muno kana ukati pasi na ED unenge uchiti pamberi nani?

"Kana uchiti pasi ne ZANU PF ukuti pamberi nani? This country is in the hands of ZANU PF and I am a ZANU PF (member)," said Madawo.

Madawo leads one of the two main AFM factions following a split in the church that emerged from a leadership dispute with Cossam Chiyangwa, who heads a rival faction.

Madawo further prayed for Mnangagwa's continued tenure in office.

"As AFM, we are very grateful to His Excellency for the heart that he has.... We are very grateful for his support of the church. May God keep him in office and fulfil his vision and aspirations," he said.

The remarks come weeks after Mnangagwa assented to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Act, which extended his term of office from 2028 to 2030.

While the constitutional amendment has attracted criticism from opposition parties, constitutional lawyers and civil society groups, some ZANU PF officials and supporters have already begun calling for Mnangagwa's tenure to be extended beyond 2030, despite the Constitution's two-term presidential limit.